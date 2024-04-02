Gogglebox star Linda McGarry on son George Gilbey’s tragic death: ‘I’m devastated – he was trying to rebuild his life’

Linda McGarry, mother of Gogglebox star George Gilbey, has broken her silence following his death.

George Gilbey died last week aged 40 following an accident at work.

The death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey was announced last week (Credit: Channel 5)

Gogglebox star George Gilbey dead at 40

Last week it was announced that Gogglebox star George had died.

He was just 40 when he was killed following a fall “from height” at his job in a warehouse in Essex.

Tributes poured in for George following the announcement of his death.

“George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy,” the official Gogglebox social media account wrote.

Gogglebox star Linda McGarry pays tribute to late George Gilbey

Now, George’s mother, Linda, who appeared on Gogglebox alongside him, has broken her silence.

“I’m devastated – he was like my best friend. He had the best heart in the world – he was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality. He did more in his 40 years than people do in 90 – he’s even had dinner with the Prince of Dubai,” she told the Maldon & Burnham Standard.

She then continued, saying: “He was crazy, but after coming out of showbiz, he couldn’t get his life back together. He just couldn’t get over the death of Pete.

“He came to celebrity over night but didn’t really want to be – he was just normal. But it allowed him to do charity work – anytime anyone contacted him about charity work, he prioritised it,” she then added.

She then praised him for being “such a good dad” to daughter Amelie. She also thanked people for sending their condolences and support.

Tributes have poured in for George (Credit: Channel 5)

Celebrity Big Brother co-star shares message from Linda

Prior to Linda breaking her silence, George’s Celebrity Big Brother co-star, Ricci Guarnaccio, shared a message from her.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I’ve just got off the phone to Lin[da] and we had a laugh and a cry and went through every emotion. She wants to send a thank you to everyone who has sent their condolences and shared their happy memories of George.

“It’s tough for her. To lose Pete [Linda’s husband and George’s stepdad] then her 40-year-old son… a rollercoaster of emotions. But she wants George to be remembered in a nice way. He was found in a pub and shot to fame in Gogglebox – he was one of the og’s,” he then added.

