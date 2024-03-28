Gogglebox star Linda McGarry’s heartache as son George Gilbey dies three years after death of her husband

Gogglebox star George Gilbey has died at the age of 40 following a tragic work accident.

George appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete. They joined the show in 2013. George went on to star on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014. The family then returned to Gogglebox in 2016.

Linda is reportedly “in bits” over her son’s tragic death, which comes less than three years after she lost her beloved partner Pete.

Linda has heartbreakingly lost her partner Pete and son George (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star George Gilbey death

George Gilbey “fell from height” while at work at a warehouse, according to reports.

The incident happened at around 10am and an ambulance was called to the scene. Essex Police said in a statement: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (March 27), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.”

Linda McGarry ‘in bits’ over son George Gilbey’s death

According to one of George‘s close friends, Linda is “in bits” over her son’s death.

The friend told The Sun: “This will hit his family very hard, especially Linda. First, she lost Pete, now her son as well.

“She is incredibly emotional. George was like her little treasure.”

In 2021, Linda lost her partner Pete following his battle with bowel cancer. Pete died with his family by his side, a statement from Gogglebox announced at the time.

Linda lost her husband Pete in 2021 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Pete McGarry death

Linda later spoke out about Pete’s death, telling The Sun: “Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years. I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.’ He was my life.”

Tributes have poured in for George as well as condolences to Linda.

One person said online: “Such sad news – sending condolences to Linda. George was a great character on #Gogglebox, then later in CBB.”

Another wrote: “My heart breaks for Linda. First Pete and now George. RIP George.”

A Gogglebox spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

