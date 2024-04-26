Coronation Street spoilers for next week include a huge death lie about Paul – after which Paul collapses. Also, Roy is taken to hospital and Steve’s dating life doesn’t go well.

Here are 12 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Paul messes up on the radio (Credit: ITV)

1. Paul swears live on air

As he heads off to do Amy’s radio interview, Paul is upset when his wheelchair doesn’t fit in the cab. The driver is rude and dismissive making Paul furious.

On air, Paul talks passionately about his MND and how society doesn’t have a high regard for disability in general. But in the heat of the moment he gets carried away and swears live on air. Has he affected Amy’s radio career?

Denny is bad news (Credit: ITV)

2. Bernie tells a shocking lie

After the interview airs, Bernie is shocked when a man approaches her outside the cafe. He tells her he heard Paul and he didn’t realise his son was dying.

Bernie lies that the interview was recorded and Paul is already dead. But Denny follows her up the the flat and remarks Paul looks great for a dead man. Gemma and Paul are stunned to see their dad, but will they forgive Bernie her lie?

Will Dev get to the truth? (Credit: ITV)

3. What is Bernie hiding?

As Bernie rants to Dev about Denny, it’s clear she’s worried about something. Secretly she thinks he’ll blab about her past.

When Dev later finds her rifling through a shoebox of old letters and photos, he wonders what she’s looking for. Bernie is uneasy, but will she confess the truth?

Will Paul be okay? (Credit: ITV)

4. Death fears for Paul after Denny lets him down

Despite Billy’s warnings that Denny was violent in the past, Paul invites his dad over to watch a movie. Denny pops out for ice cream and gets distracted by Gemma, asking to meet his grandkids.

Meanwhile, in the flat, Paul has a coughing fit and struggles to breathe. He calls an ambulance, but can’t hold the phone to speak to the operator.

Denny then returns to find Paul barely conscious. But will he get him the help he needs in time?

More Coronation Street spoilers

Poor Roy is pushed to the edge (Credit: ITV)

5. Roy collapses

Roy is still having flashbacks to Lauren and Max talking. However he just can’t put his finger on what was significant about their conversation. He’s frustrated to lose his train of thought when a prison officer bangs on the door.

When Nina heads to visit him, Roy once again doesn’t turn up. She alerts the officer who goes to find him. Letting himself into Roy’s cell, he finds Roy collapsed on the floor.

6. Roy in hospital

After he’s taken to hospital, Roy is visited by Mary. She’s shocked to see how down he is. She urges him not to give up trying to remember the details of the conversation as it could be the key to finding Lauren.

Nina later reveals a reconstruction is going to be filmed of Lauren’s last known movements. But will it help Roy?

Abi is less than impressed with her husband (Credit: ITV)

7. Kevin offends Abi in Coronation Street spoilers

After Abi recommended a new dating app, Steve is thrilled he’s had three matches already. Steve later shows Kevin and Abi the women on his phone.

Kevin makes sexist remarks about one of them called Maggie. Abi is furious and storms off in a huff.

Sal’s not impressed! (Credit: ITV)

8. Steve’s date gets Tim in trouble

Meeting up with another internet date named Carole in the Rovers, Steve is thrown when she brings friends with her. One of them, named Aurora, invites Tim to join them.

She won’t take no for an answer and is soon drunkenly fawning all over him. Sally walks into the pub and is shocked to see giggly Tim lapping up the attention. How will she react?

Could she really be The One? (Credit: ITV)

9. Steve finally finds the right woman

Steve decides to give up the dating apps after having no luck. But then Demi gets back in touch.

Convinced she is The One, Steve arranges a date. They hit it off immediately, but is she really the right one for him?

What else is happening in Coronation Street spoilers next week?

10. Leanne has plans

Inspired Leanne wants to do pop-up stalls for the bistro to broaden their market. Nick likes the idea, until she mentions it’s all thanks to Rowan.

Nick asks Toyah to manage the bistro while Leanne does the stalls, but Toyah turns him down.

11. Alya and Adam kiss

Adam is surprised and disappointed to learn Alya is going to work in Dublin. He continues to try and impress her on the joint case they are working on.

As they knuckle down, Adam steals a glance at Alya. He finally admits his feelings and they kiss. But her boss Rich arrives in the office at the same time – how will he react?

Liam is concerned by Maria and Gary’s conversation (Credit: ITV)

12. Liam is struggling

Maria and Gary think Liam may need private therapy. Gary suggests selling the factory to pay for it. Listening in, Liam is troubled by their conversation.

He later researches diazepam online, but will he self-medicate to deal with his anxiety?

