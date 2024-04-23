Coronation Street: Nick and Toyah to have an affair, fans predict

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, April 22), Toyah headed to the park to search for Freddie the Dog and ended up bumping into some sleuths.

She then smashed up their car in a moment of rage, being stopped from doing anything further when Nick turned up.

Corrie fans have now watched these scenes and reckon that Nick and Toyah are on their way to an affair.

Toyah grabbed a shovel and let her anger out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah lashed out in the park

In Weatherfield yesterday, Sam panicked when he revealed to Nina and Evelyn that Freddie had ran away whilst he was walking him.

Toyah then offered to help Nina look for the lost dog, heading to Norcross park to track him down.

She then saw some sleuths digging up a rose bed in a bid to find Lauren’s body and confronted them.

When they wouldn’t stop, Toyah grabbed a shovel and smashed up their car before Nick turned up and took her home.

Nick was absolutely baffled by Toyah’s behaviour, later condemning her for shouting at Sam for losing Freddie.

Afterwards, Nick informed Leanne of Toyah’s behaviour once the police had questioned her. He then warned her that something was up with Toyah and that they should keep an eye on her.

Nick is looking out for Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Nick and Toyah romance

Corrie fans have seen Nick rush to Toyah’s side in her moment of distress and have now predicted an upcoming storyline.

They think that Nick and Toyah’s familial relationship will soon turn into a romantic one as the pair have an affair.

One Corrie fan predicted: “A Nick and Toyah affair is about to happen I fear.”

A nick and toyah affair is about to happen i fear #corrie — Faith💋 (@petesfurcoat) April 22, 2024

Nick and Toyah affair looms while Leanne gets taken away by the cult.#Corrie — cam 💥 (@soapextras) April 22, 2024

Nick and Toyah would actually make a decent couple icl #Corrie — linda carter stan 💋 (@reploverlore) April 22, 2024

Another person shared: “Nick and Toyah affair looms while Leanne gets taken away by the cult.”

A third viewer of the ITV soap added: “Nick and Toyah would actually make a decent couple icl.”

Toyah confides in Nick (Credit: ITV)

Will Nick and Toyah get closer?

Later this week on the cobbles, Toyah breaks down and opens up to Nick about what she’s been hiding.

She then admits that she had a stillborn baby girl when she was 19 and buried her in the park where the sleuths were digging. Will Nick support Toyah through this resurfaced grief alone? Or, will he let Leanne in on the secret? Is an affair brewing?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

