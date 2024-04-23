Coronation Street spoilers: Roy rushed to hospital after collapsing in prison

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Roy Cropper collapses in his cell following another week of imprisonment over Lauren’s disappearance. As he’s rushed to hospital, Roy struggles to remember a vital piece of information regarding Lauren and Max.

Roy has been in prison ever since being charged with Lauren’s suspected murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy tries to piece together the clues

Roy calls the cafe hoping to speak to Nina. Shona passes the phone to Carla, who hangs up, making out that it was a dodgy line – and hurries out.

Back in his prison cell, Roy remembers Lauren approaching the cafe counter with Max. However, he’s unable to work out what’’ significant about their conversation.

When a prison officer bangs on the door, Roy loses his chain of thought and grows frustrated.

With Roy still in prison, Nina pays a visit (Credit: ITV)

Roy collapses in prison

In the factory, Bobby tells Carla that he thinks Roy must have kept quiet about the false statement, or else the police would have come knocking by now.

Meanwhile, in the prison visiting room, Nina has arrived to see Roy. But once again she’s left hanging. So she tells the prison officer that she’s waiting for Roy Cropper. As the officer lets himself into Roy’s cell, he finds him collapsed on the floor.

A prison officer finds Roy collapsed in his cell (Credit: ITV)

Roy is rushed to hospital

In the wake of his collapse, Mary visits an upset Roy in hospital. Roy tells her that he’s trying to remember the details of a conversation he overheard between Max and Lauren.

With him insisting that the conversation must have some significance, Mary urges him to keep trying, telling Roy that the details will come eventually.

Later, Nina reveals that the police are going to film a reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements in the cafe. Amy offers to mention it on her radio show to raise awareness.

But with Roy clearly at breaking point, is this too little too late? Can anyone get the evidence needed to free Roy? Or will he end up going down for a crime he didn’t commit?

