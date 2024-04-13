Coronation Street: Roy storyline slammed by fans as they point out the police haven’t found a body

Coronation Street aired scenes which saw Roy Cropper charged with the murder of Lauren Bolton last night.

It’s fair to say fans are not impressed with the storyline, having already called it ‘the final straw’ for the ITV soap. And now they’ve hit out even further as they’ve spotted a major flaw in the arrest scenes.

Roy’s altercation with Alice got him in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy is charged

In scenes aired on Friday April 12 Roy got into an altercation with Alice on the street. She had posed as Lauren’s mum, Kerry, and lied her way into Roy’s flat. She filmed him sleepwalking and then posted on her blog how dangerous Roy was.

When she returned to try and film him some more later, he tried to get her to stop and snatched her phone away. She tripped up the pavement and sustained a head injury. Alice then accused Roy of assault and DS Swain came to arrest him.

Despite Evelyn trying to take the blame herself and then giving a witness statement, it wasn’t enough. Dee-Dee returned to the cafe later and informed Evelyn, Carla, Nina and Shona that Roy had been charged with the murder of Lauren Bolton. He has been denied bail and was kept in custody.

Roy was put under intense pressure (Credit: ITV)

Fans are absolutely fuming

Viewers at home are raging over the development. As well as being angry, they have pointed out a major flaw in the storyline: namely that there is no proof Lauren is actually dead! And they also don’t believe there’s enough evidence against Roy.

“This Roy Cropper storyline is ridiculous, how can he be charged with murder without a shred of evidence presented! I am sorry, but it really is a horrid story, out of all the men in the street and you choose the least likely man!” said one angry viewer.

Another questioned: “How can Roy be charged with murder when no body has been found? I’m confused.”

“Literally said it before: Roy being charged makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Evidence – a little blood, flat being trashed and him being found at the scene, cleaning up. Hardly proves murder especially without a body. All circumstantial at best,” said someone else.

A fourth queried: “So they’ve charged Roy for murder? When there’s no proof Lauren is dead??”

“Roy charged with murder. Despite there been no body or any evidence she’s dead,” added another.

And a further X user commented: “Absolutely ridiculous. This Roy plot is a joke. No body and one finger print and he is charged with murder. Goodness me, giving the police an even worse name.”

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

What happens next to Roy in Coronation Street?

Next week, Roy appears in court for his bail hearing. He has written a letter to Nina, convinced he is going to prison. As the prosecution paint him out to the a violent murderer, Dee-Dee’s best efforts to get him bail fail. Roy is remanded in custody until the trial.

Meanwhile, Bobby wants to help and goes to DS Swain with a new description of the person he saw leaving Lauren’s flat. But is he being honest? And will it help Roy?

What it does serve to do is put Daniel back in the frame, so he makes a move to find Nicky and see if she can help. Will this be Daniel’s undoing?

And what really has happened to Lauren?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.