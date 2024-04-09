Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel meets with Nicky in a bid to clear his name over Lauren

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Daniel Osbourne turns to Nicky Wheatley as the police turn their investigation towards him.

After Bobby accidentally implicates him in Lauren’s disappearance, Daniel is left on the backfoot. Hoping to clear his name, he turns to his old flame, sex worker Nicky.

Can she help Daniel in his time of need?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Trying to clear Roy’s name, Bobby changes his statement (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bobby changes his story

In the cafe, Bobby gets an idea while discussing Roy’s predicament with Bernie. As he puts a plan into action, the police summon him to the station for further questioning.

DS Swain gives a shaken Bobby a grilling. She reminds him that perverting the course of justice is a serious offence and carries a custodial sentence.

At home, Bobby tells Carla how he lied to DS Swain that the intruder in Lauren’s flat was wearing a balaclava and a dark coat with a fur-trimmed hood.After revealing that he’s changed his statement, Cassie, Evelyn and Nina listen in with interest.

Cassie tells Evelyn and Nina that she remembers seeing a coat in the charity shop fitting the description Bobby gave.

Evelyn and Cassie return from the charity shop and tell Nina that the coat has gone. However, there were other clothes that came in with the jacket – and one of them has a name tag.

Bobby gives DS Swain his description of an all-new mystery suspect (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain hauls Daniel in for questioning

DS Swain visits the builder’s yard flat and tells Daniel that there’s been a development in the Lauren Bolton case – and that he is now a person of interest.

Outside the café, Daniel snaps at Max for reporting him to the police and wasting their time. However, as Daniel and Bethany head off, Max tells Abi that he has no idea what Daniel is talking about.

Max is convinced that Daniel is up to something (Credit: ITV)

Daniel arouses Max’s suspicions

Max is shocked when Abi tells it was Bobby who reported Daniel to the police. He snaps at at Bobby for not telling him about Daniel’s involvement in Lauren’s disappearance.

Elsewhere, Bethany reads an article online suggesting that Lauren was working as an escort. This gives Daniel an idea to call Nicky.

Meanwhile, Bethany orders Max him to lay off Daniel. As Daniel goes to meet Nicky, Max sets off in pursuit.

Daniel goes to see Nicky in the hope of clearing his name (Picture: ITV)

Daniel meets up with Nicky

At the precinct, Daniel meets up with Nicky and her friend Deana. From the shadows, Max watches with excitement – taking pictures on his phone.

He tells Bobby that he recognises Nicky as a sex worker – and insists that Daniel is hiding something.

Has Daniel just made things worse for himself?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

