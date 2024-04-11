Coronation Street: Roy and Lauren storyline is ‘the final straw’ for fans of soap

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 10), saw Roy come face to face with ‘Kerry’ – Lauren Bolton’s mum.

‘Kerry’ explained that she just wanted to speak to someone who knew Lauren, ending up agreeing to stay the night at Roy’s.

With Roy being constantly trolled and abused by sleuths, Corrie fans have truly had enough of this storyline.

Roy offered for ‘Kerry’ to stay the night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy met ‘Kerry’

After finding Lauren’s mum’s contact details online, Roy has been trying to get in touch with her.

Last night, Nina made it clear that everyone was to continue picking up the phone in case ‘Kerry’ called.

Roy continued to receive abusive phone calls though, with Evelyn even finding some nasty comments made by Hayley’s son, Christian.

Later on, Lauren’s mum turned up at the café and revealed that she and Lauren had lost touch. The police wouldn’t tell her anything so she wanted to hear about Lauren from someone who knew her.

She believed Roy to be innocent, admitting that she’d travelled up North without a place to stay. Roy then offered his flat to her for the night.

Once Roy was out of the room though, ‘Kerry’ took a mysterious phone call. Viewers then saw that she had pepper spray in her bag, suggesting that she had an ulterior motive for befriending Roy.

Fans can’t stand to see Roy treated so horribly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans had enough of Roy targeting

Corrie fans think that the current Roy storyline has gone on for long enough. They don’t like seeing Roy being treated badly, losing their will to watch the soap as long as the storyline continues.

One fan complained: “For all the rubbish over the last decade, the final straw for me may be this storyline. Not only is it heartbreaking, totally insensitive to neurodiverse people, but, as a lawyer, completely and utterly unbelievable.”

Another person shared: “I find myself pausing during the Roy bits, then fast forwarding through them, as it’s quite upsetting.”

A third viewer moaned: “I skip the Roy storyline right now. I hate what the writers are trying to do so I just fast forward. I feel like I am growing out of soaps? Life is hard enough without watching good characters being treated harshly. Maybe I need to switch to happier entertainment.”

A fourth person added: “Waiting for the Lauren and Roy storyline to end so that Roy can be free from the torture and abuse…”

Poor Roy gets charged (Credit: ITV)

Will Roy get a break?

The hard times show no signs of stopping for Roy as the latest Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Roy gets charged for Lauren’s murder and is thrown into a cell.

As he goes to court, will he be able to defend himself? Or, will he struggle to prove his innocence?

