Coronation Street spoilers: Roy is denied bail and locked up

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Roy Cropper’s legal woes go from bad to worse when he is denied bail and locked up for Lauren’s murder.

The police recently arrested Roy under suspicion of killing Lauren amid mounting evidence. And now, with Roy awaiting trial, he and Dee-Dee prepare for the bail hearing.

Can Roy clear his name?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Roy and Dee-Dee await the outcome of his bail hearing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy loses hope

As Roy and Dee-Dee take their seats in the police interview room, Roy asks her for a piece of paper. He begins to write a letter to his friends on the street.

Later, in the courtroom, the prosecution paint a picture of Roy as a murderer with a violent past. He lists all of Roy’s alleged crimes – including his past ‘assault’ on Gary and the abduction of Wayne.

Carla and Nina are heatrbroken to realise that Roy is convinced he’s going to prison (Credit: ITV)

Later, Nina, Evelyn and Carla await the results of Roy’s bail hearing. Dee-Dee approaches and hands Nina a letter from Roy.

Fighting back tears, they realise that Roy is convinced he’s going to prison. Unable to face the hearing, Evelyn returns to the cafe to check on Freddie.

The judge refuses Roy’s application for bail (Credit: ITV)

Roy despairs from his prison cell

Back in the courtroom, Dee-Dee puts forward her case. She urges the judge to grant Roy bail.

However, the judge refuses the application, ordering that Roy be held in custody until his trial.

Roy sits in his jail cell, miserable and hopeless (Credit: ITV)

In the prison, devastated Roy refuses his breakfast and refuses to leave his cell.

Can Roy clear his name?

