Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kerry exposed as Roy accused of assault – and then charged with murder

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, April 12), it is revealed that ‘Kerry’ isn’t actually who she originally said she was.

Instead of being Lauren’s mum, she reveals herself to be called Alice. She then goes on to accuse Roy of assaulting her.

But, what does Alice want from Roy? And, is Roy in even more trouble in Coronation Street spoilers?

Poor Roy can’t get a break (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: ‘Kerry’ exposes her real identity

Staying over at Roy’s, ‘Kerry’ records Roy’s living room and paints him in a bad light whilst suggesting that he’s a murderer.

However, she pretends to be asleep on the sofa when Roy walks into the room. She soon gets the information she wants though when she overhears Sam calling Roy his best friend.

Roy soon starts to panic when Lauren’s mum phones up and tells him not to contact her again. With her cover blown, ‘Kerry’ admits that she’s actually called Alice.

With Alice recording Roy and Evelyn outside of the café, she trips over and then accuses Roy of assault.

Later on, Roy’s day goes from bad to worse as he’s charged with the murder of Lauren. He’s taken to his cell as his loved ones back at home fear for him. Can Roy get out of this mess?

Gary opens up to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria hears the truth

As Liam admits that he wants to return to school, Maria shuts down these ideas. She then upsets Gary by implying that he’s not Liam’s real dad.

Soon enough, Gary turns to Sarah after she admits her concerns over Damon’s sentencing. He invites her back into the flat and confides in her about Liam’s suicidal thoughts.

Unaware that Maria is listening in to his conversation through the secret camera app, Gary tells Sarah that he fears that Maria’s overprotectiveness of Liam is affecting their relationship.

Sarah soon breaks down and looks for Gary to be a shoulder to cry on as she receives the news that Damon got six years. What will Maria think of this interaction?

Simon has bright ideas (Credit: ITV)

Simon thinks business

This evening, Simon has big ideas of setting up a food delivery app, sharing them with Leanne and Carla.

Carla has her doubts but Leanne gets stuck in with helping Simon conjure up a business plan.

She then goes a step further and offers to invest in Simon’s business. Will he accept?

Eliza is excited about moving to Germany (Credit: ITV)

Eliza breaks Stu’s heart

Tonight, Eliza returns back to Weatherfield but Stu’s upset when he finds out that Eliza wants to move to Germany permanently… Can he change her mind?

