Peter Andre leaves wife Emily holding the baby as he heads back to work: ‘Where did the time go?’

Peter Andre hasn’t even named his new baby yet and already the busy dad of five is back to work.

The singer made the announcement writing in his OK! column this week, where he also revealed his top three names for his new little girl.

Peter Andre returns to work after birth of baby girl

Leaving wife Emily at home holding the baby, Pete has headed back to work.

“This is my first week back at work since our beautiful baby was born. I can’t believe she’s almost a month old. Where did the time go? It’s been so lovely spending time with the family, but I’m also excited to get back into things,” he said.

Pete’s booked and busy by the sounds of it.

“I’m starting off with a few gigs and I’ll also be filming a campaign around something unique in the mental health world. What a great thing to be a part of and come back to work to do!” he announced.

Baby name leaves couple stumped

Pete and Emily still haven’t named their third baby. He revealed that he loves Olivia, Charlotte and Athena, but Emily’s vetoed those, so they’re “off the table”.

Admitting it’s a “big decision”, the couple don’t have long now till they have to register the baby and said that he told Emily “the clock is ticking”.

In England, you have 42 days to register a baby’s birth. This means Pete and Emily have till the middle of May – which is two weeks away – to name their little girl, who was born on April 2.

He has had some advice, though, on how to come up with a suitable name for the tot.

“Someone on Instagram told us the best hack when trying out different names, and that‘s to write it out in a card. So, pretend you’re writing a birthday or Christmas card to someone and sign it ‘from Peter, Emily, Junior, Princess, Millie, Theo…’ and then add the new name at the end. I think that’s an amazing idea. Watch this space!”

