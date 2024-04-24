Singer Peter Andre welcomed his baby daughter with his wife Emily on April 2, and even though it’s been almost a month – the couple still haven’t settled on a forever name.

In an Instagram video, Peter was shown cradling his newborn daughter. He wrote: “The love I have for our baby is one thing.

“The love I have for Emily is another love altogether. What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us. We all love Bubba so much. And she STILL has no name.”

Commenting on the singer’s Instagram, fans flooded the comments with their own suggestions.

“Aww that is so beautiful your baby girl is gorgeous!” One fan gushed. “You both are wonderful parents! How about calling your baby girl Ruby.”

Another wrote: “Olivia is the best name.”

Peter agreed, as he responded: “Olivia was my number one choice but Ems not sure.”

A third fan tried to reassure the star. “It took us to day 16 until we finally had a name for our girl,” they wrote. “We named her Lola. Girls are so much harder to name.”

“Love and congratulations to you all. Such a beautiful family,” a fourth fan sent their well wishes.

Peter explained why he and Emily haven’t chosen a baby name

In Peter’s recent weekly OK! column, the singer opened up about the real reason behind the couple’s indecision.

He wrote: “We are still no closer to a name for our newest bundle of joy! Any time Emily and I talk about it, it just gets put aside. Since Emily and I agreed for her to be the one to choose, it seems to have slowed down the process even more, LOL.

“She is recovering after all, so I totally get it.”

However, the couple are on a time crunch, as Pete revealed they have less than four weeks left to decide before the name needs to be registered.

The 51-year-old is already the father to five children – including two from his ex Katie Price, and three from his wife Emily.

In a recent interview with Woman magazine, Pete opened up about whether or not he would consider a sixth child.

He joked: “No! Please don’t say that. But I said I wouldn’t have a fifth. Then again, you never know. But it is up to Emily, isn’t it, not me.”

