Peter Andre welcomed his fifth baby earlier this month, but he and wife Emily hadn’t picked a name! It seems the couple, who have been married since 2015, didn’t have one prepared and still haven’t made the important decision.

However, Peter has lifted the lid on the real reason behind why.

It seems Emily’s recovery has “slowed down” the process.

Singer Peter Andre and wife Emily have failed to choose a baby name (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre explains why he and Emily haven’t picked a baby name

Peter has explained why he and Emily are yet to choose a baby name for their third bundle of joy together.

In his column for OK!, he said: “We are still no closer to a name for our newest bundle of joy! Any time Emily and I talk about it, it just gets put aside. Since Emily and I agreed for her to be the one to choose, it seems to have slowed down the process even more, LOL.

She is recovering after all, so I totally get it.

Peter also pointed out that the clock is ticking. He added: “We have less than four weeks left before we have to register her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre welcomes baby daughter with wife Dr Emily

Peter shared the adorable news of their new arrival to Instagram on April 3, where he gushed about welcoming their daughter.

He penned alongside a snap of Emily cradling their newborn: “Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.”

Peter Andre shares two children, Junior and Princess, with his ex-wife Katie Price (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Peter also shared a sweet photo alongside Emily, taken just before she gave birth. He praised in the caption: “Moments before… Emily… always smiling.”

Since then, Peter has given a glimpse into the process of choosing her all important name.

Last week he wrote in his column for OK!: “We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested, but then Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them.

“So I think it’s only fair that Emily decides – I hope she picks a good one.”

