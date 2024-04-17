Peter Andre confuses fans as he admits he’s already had a full night’s sleep after welcoming new baby: ‘What about Emily?’

Peter Andre and his wife Emily welcomed their third baby together on April 2. Since then, they have kept their fans up to date on their “baby bubble”.

However, Peter’s most recent glimpse into his family life has left some social media users scratching their heads.

So much so, fans of the star have flocked to the comment section to share their confusion.

Peter Andre shares baby milestone

In a hilarious clip shared to his Instagram, Peter could be seen donning a dressing gown whilst stepping outside and praising the sky. Peter mouthed along to an audio that said: “Good morning my neighbours.”

To which the ‘neighbours’ replied: “[Bleep] you.”

Peter then mouthed along stating: “Yes, yes, [bleep] you too!”

The singer penned alongside his performance: “When you’ve had your first decent sleep since baby’s been born…”

He also quipped in the caption: “Take the golden moments when you can.’

Despite making some viewers giggle, others weren’t so impressed and pointed out their concerns for Emily.

One wrote: “What about Emily?” to which another replied: “Doubt she’s had a full night yet.”

I call your bluff…. No way have you had decent sleep this soon!

Another questioned: “Have you really already had a decent sleep?”

A third said: “I call your bluff…. No way have you had decent sleep this soon!!!”

“You’re not up feeding are you lol,” said another.

A fifth chimed in: “Can’t possibly be talking about the new baby – maybe the last one just started sleeping lol.”

Other social media users couldn’t help but praise Peter’s skit, with one stating: “Love your sense of humour.”

Another praised: “That’s brilliant.”

A third commented: “I had my first sleep, after 11 months! Well done you guys!”

Peter has shared a glimpse into life with the new arrival (Credit: Instagram / @peterandre)

Peter Andre addresses having sixth child

Peter recently told Woman magazine when asked about having more children: “No! Please don’t say that. But I said I wouldn’t have a fifth.

It is up to Emily, isn’t it.

“Then again, you never know. But it is up to Emily, isn’t it, not me. But no, I don’t think so.”

Peter wrote to social media to announce he and Emily had welcomed their bundle of joy. He gushed: “Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now.

“So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

Peter and Emily recently welcomed their third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!”

