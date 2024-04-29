Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy collapses in his prison cell

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, April 29), Nina goes to visit Roy in prison but things soon take a turn when the prison officer goes to fetch him.

As the officer enters Roy’s cell, he soon finds him collapsed on the floor…

But, will Roy be okay? Is everything getting too much for him in Coronation Street spoilers?

Roy falls ill (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy collapses

Roy calls the café phone to speak to Nina but when Carla tries to speak to him, he hangs up.

Sitting in his cell, Roy’s mind runs on overdrive as he tries to remember a conversation Lauren had with Max.

Bobby speaks to Carla and hopes that Roy has kept quiet about his false statement as the police have yet to come round to speak to them.

At the prison, Nina goes to visit Roy and makes the prison officer aware of who she is expecting to see. The officer then goes into Roy’s cell and finds him collapsed on the floor. Will Roy be okay?

Paul swears on live radio (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s passion creates chaos for Amy

With Billy wishing Paul luck for his radio interview as he dresses him, Paul heads out but soon gets angry with a cab driver as his wheelchair won’t fit in the vehicle.

After confronting the rude driver, Paul meets Amy at the radio studio and talks about MND and what it’s like to live with a disability.

However, his passion soon ends up with him swearing on live radio. But, can Amy rectify the situation?

Steve is excited for his date (Credit: ITV)

Steve has high hopes for his date

Steve is delighted when he receives three matches on the online dating site that Abi recommended for him to use.

He soon joins Tim in showing Kevin a photo of one of his potential dates – Maggie. Abi isn’t happy though when Kev makes a sexist remark.

Steve then tells Tim that Maggie has agreed to join him for a date in the Bistro. Will the pair hit it off?

Leanne hopes to expand the business (Credit: ITV)

Leanne has high hopes for the business

Leanne is inspired by her recent chats with Rowan and shares her idea to set up pop-up stalls to bring in more customers to the Bistro.

Nick then shares Leanne’s plans with Toyah and asks if she’d manage the Bistro whilst they work on the new idea. Toyah rejects Nick’s offer though. Will she change her mind?

Alya gets to Adam (Credit: ITV)

Adam wants to get back at Alya

Alya looks for a client file at the solicitor’s and takes pleasure in seeing Adam struggling to cope.

With Adam wanting to pull out of working with Fabian’s, Dee-Dee tells him to stop being childish and carry on working.

