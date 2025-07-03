Katie Price hits out at Peter Andre’s ‘pathetic and sad’ management company after being ‘banned’ from Princess’ 18th

Katie Price did not hold her tongue as she slammed Peter Andre’s management company for reportedly ‘banning’ her from daughter Princess’ 18th birthday party.

The Pricey was married to singer Peter for four years before their split in 2009. The former couple share two children – Junior, 20 and Princess.

On June 29, Princess Andre turned 18 – but it was claimed that Katie was ‘banned’ from her celebrations due to the reality star’s partying. As a result, Katie has unleashed a scathing rant believed to be aimed at Peter and his “pathetic” management company.

Katie Price hits out at Peter Andre’s team

Katie was back for another episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, this week – and it didn’t take her long to bring up being ‘snubbed’ from Princess’ party guestlist.

Chatting to co-host and sister Sophie, Katie said: “Princess is now officially an adult so Mummy and Princess can now go out together.” However, she then scathed: “If certain people would let her be seen with me.”

Certain people don’t think it’s good for Princess to be seen with me. Certain people that used to look after me.

The mum-of-five then added: “Everyone knows she’s doing this documentary – and I’m not in it. Certain people don’t think it’s good for Princess to be seen with me. Certain people that used to look after me.”

Sophie replied: “You aren’t on brand Katie. You are too risky, Katie, that’s why.”

Katie Price fumes ‘it’s pathetic’

Not impressed, Katie Price snapped: “It’s pathetic. I’m her mother. It’s so sad.”

She continued: “When certain people who used to look after me are now looking after…” Sophie then interrupted Katie and told her to “save it for another day”.

It’s believed Katie was referring to Peter Andre and their old PR team, The Can Group. The Can Group is now in charge of Pete’s career, as well as Junior and Princess’.

Not finished, Katie then went on: “I’m just saying. Princess was like: ‘I’m having a party.’ And I wasn’t invited because it was for ‘filming’.”

Sophie replied sarcastically: “Oh of course it was! I wonder what restaurant did that for free.” Katie added: “Of course Mummy wasn’t invited because it was for filming.”

Plans for a ‘real’ 18th

Shew was then asked by Sophie: “So are we going to have an 18th party for her? A ‘real’ 18th?”

Katie fired back: “The fact is there’s stuff my daughter is doing and I’m not allowed to be seen at any of it.

“Certain people who are filming Princess’ documentary used to do my filming. It’s fine, it’s just there’s always conflict of interest. People will cotton on to this. So we do have to do something for Princess’ 18th.”

‘She wasn’t invited’

Earlier this week, it was alleged that Katie was ‘banned’ from Princess’ birthday celebrations, after her partying antics made headlines recently. The reality star has enjoyed trips to Dubai and Ibiza, partying with the likes of Wayne Lineker and EastEnders star Dean Gaffney.

However, according to a source this hasn’t gone down well with Princess.

“It should be Princess’s time in the limelight but, sadly, Katie just can’t help herself. She’s been doing everything she can to keep herself in the papers,” an insider alleged to MailOnline.

They added: “Anyone who knows Princess will say she loves her mum but, equally, she is very difficult at times. Nobody around Princess wants that for her, so it was very much for the best that Katie wasn’t at the bash. She was never going to be part of the celebrations, she wasn’t invited.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives and The Can Group for comment.

