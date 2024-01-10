Coronation Street fans heap praise on Peter Ash and Daniel Brocklebank after ‘powerful’ scenes in which Billy agrees to help Paul die: ‘Give them an Oscar’

Last night on Coronation Street (Tuesday, January 9), Paul (played by Peter Ash) managed to get Abi to help him secure some drugs from drug dealer, Dean.

Billy (played by Daniel Brocklebank) found out and then had a heartfelt conversation with Paul, agreeing to support him in his assisted dying plan.

Corrie viewers have now praised actors Peter Ash and Daniel Brocklebank for their performance.

Billy found out about Paul’s wishes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy agreed to Paul’s assisted dying plan

Yesterday, Paul headed to his GP appointment with Dr Gaddas in a bid to ask for morphine for his pain. However, she failed to give him any.

Abi overheard Paul talking about his struggles in the pub and was later summoned to the flat.

Paul then asked her if she’d be able to help him get his hands on some drugs so that he could go through with his assisted dying plan when the time came.

Abi agreed and managed to get some drugs from Dean, handing them over to Paul.

However, later on, Billy found out about Paul’s plan and confronted him over the huge secret he’d been keeping from him.

After some consideration, despite going against some of his religious beliefs, Billy agreed to help Paul end his life when he needed him to.

Fans were left emotional by the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers commend Peter Ash and co-star

After watching these upsetting scenes and after knowing that Paul could choose to end his life rather soon, viewers have taken to social media to applaud the Billy and Paul actors on their touching performance.

One fan exclaimed: “OMG Corrie!!! Please seriously, give @PeterAsh_85 all the awards, even a [bleep] Oscar! He’s amazing. I’m snotting all over the place still.”

Another commented: “A really powerful Corrie tonight, brilliant performances from Peter, Daniel and others with some important topics raised.”

A third viewer sobbed: “My goodness. What a piece of TV. Beautifully written. Magnificently acted.”

Paul’s health is declining (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Paul?

Paul’s health is declining more and more as of late, with Paul wanting to end his life before things get too much worse.

But, how much longer does Paul have left? Will he have his loved ones by his side at the end?

