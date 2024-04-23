Coronation Street spoilers: Paul and Gemma’s dad turns up – and puts Paul in a life-threatening situation

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Paul’s father, Denny, arrives on the scene, looking to see his son. But, as his once-abusive father tries to spend time with him, Denny inadvertently leaves Paul in grave danger.

Will Paul survive his dad’s return?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Paul swears up a storm on the radio (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fuming Paul puts Amy’s career at risk

As the week kicks off Paul is waiting for a cab to take him and Bernie to his radio interview. However, the car isn’t big enough for Paul’s wheelchair and he is left furious at the driver’s rude and dismissive behaviour.

As Amy interviews Paul on her radio show, he talks passionately about his MND and society’s lack of regard for disability. But he gets carried away and swears, live on air. Could this be the end of Amy’s radio presenting career?

Bernie’s shocked at the sudden re-appearance of Paul and Gemma’s dad, Denny (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s dad arrives on the scene

After the interview, a man approaches Bernie outside the cafe. He tells her that he heard Paul on the radio – and didn’t realise his son was dying.

Hiding her shock, Bernie pretends that Paul’s already dead and the interview was a recording.

Not believing her, Denny follows her up to the flat. There he finds Gemma and Paul, who are shocked to see their dad.

Paul is shocked to see his dad again (Credit: ITV)

When Denny remarks that Paul looks great for someone that’s supposedly dead, Bernie freezes in horror. But what does Denny want? And can he really be trusted?

Denny joins Paul for a film (Credit: ITV)

Denny puts Paul in danger

Later, Bernie rants to Dev about Denny – worried that Denny might dredge up her murky past. Meanwhile, Billy reminds Paul that Denny isn’t to be trusted, recalling how his father used to knock him about when he was a kid.

When Paul invites Denny over to watch a film, Billy reluctantly leaves them to it. Denny then nips out for ice cream, leaving Paul alone in the flat.

Denny wants to meet Gemma’s kids (Credit: ITV)

When he’s out he gets distracted when he bumps into Gemma and begs her to let him meet his grandchildren.

Meanwhile, alone in the flat, Paul has a coughing fit and struggles to breathe. He calls for an ambulance but when the operator answers, Paul drops the phone.

Denny returns – just in the nick of time – and is shocked to find Paul barely conscious. Will he manage to get Paul the help he needs? And will Paul be okay?

Denny returns home to find Paul barely conscious (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Dev finds Bernie rifling through a shoebox of old letters and photos. When Dev asks what she’s looking for, Bernie is clearly uncomfortable. What is she hiding?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!