Gogglebox star George Gilbey dead aged 40: Police investigation, cause of death and tributes from friends

The death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey was announced last night (March 27), with tributes pouring in.

George, who was aged 40 at the time of his death, “fell from height” while at work at a warehouse.

He shot to fame alongside mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete when they joined the cast of Gogglebox in 2013. They family were axed from the show when George entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2014. However, they did make a return to the Channel 4 show in 2016.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey: Death probed

News of George’s death first started to surface at around 6pm last night.

It soon emerged that he had died after an accident at the EGL Homecare warehouse in Shoebury, Essex.

The incident happened at around 10am, with the ambulance service called to the scene.

Essex Police said in a statement: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (March 27), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.”

The statement added that an investigation into his death is still underway.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive. A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Pictures of the site show a large blue cherry picker leading up to the roof of the 35ft building where scaffolding poles and other building materials are lined up, while two police cars are visible.

George’s mum Linda is said to be ‘incredibly emotional’ (Credit: Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock)

Mum Linda ‘heartbroken’

George’s mum Linda McGarry is yet to make an official statement. However, it’s said that she is “incredibly emotional” over the death of her son. Her husband Pete McGarry died two years ago after a bowel cancer diagnosis.

The family have asked for privacy.

A source told The Sun: “First, she lost Pete, now her son as well. She is incredibly emotional. George was like her little treasure.”

Gogglebox issue statement

A spokesperson for Channel 4 show Gogglebox has made a statement following the death of George Gilbey.

It said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

George found fame on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Tributes pour in

TV star Ricci Guarnaccio, best known for his time on Geordie Shore, was one of the first to offer his condolences.

He wrote: “Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish forever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you my boy. Love you GG.”

Danniella Westbrook also shared a tribute. She wrote: “Gone too soon. Good night, my darling friend George. I’m absolutely gutted xxx.”

Ben Ofoedu also posted on social media. He said: “This one hurts!! Spent a lot time with you bro. Such a lovely soul.”

Gogglebox star George Gilbey: Last picture

Days before his death, George posted a smiling selfie on his Instagram Stories.

He wore a black hoodie and appeared, according to earlier posts, to have been on his way back from the gym.

