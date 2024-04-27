Stephen Mulhern on ‘support’ from Ant and Dec amid ‘wonderful’ friendship: ‘I can walk to the boys houses in five minutes’

Stephen Mulhern once gushed over his relationship with BGT hosts Ant and Dec – dubbing them as “wonderful”.

The In For A Penny presenter shot to fame in the ‘90s and since then he’s not stopped. From hosting Catchphrase to becoming the new presenter on Dancing On Ice, Stephen has become a firm favourite with viewers over the years.

So it’s no surprise that he has a slew of celeb pals including Geordie duo Ant and Dec – whom he has known for nearly three decades.

The TV favourite has spoken about his friendship with Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Stephen praises BGT hosts Ant and Dec

Stephen is definitely booked and busy at the moment. He now hosts Dancing On Ice, Deal or No Deal, Catchphrase and regularly appears on Saturday Night Takeaway. He also has his hit show In For A Penny.

Ant and Dec and I have known each other for 26 years

And it turns out that if Stephen is in need of any support, Ant and Dec are more than happy to help.

Speaking to OK!, he gushed over his friendship with the boys recently. He said: “Ant and Dec and I have known each other for 26 years.”

Stephen described his relationship with the boys as ‘wonderful’ (Credit: ITV)

Stephen and Ant and Dec ‘support each other’

Reminiscing on the past, Stephen went on: “I was doing CITV and they were doing SM: TV Live and we would cross over and do things together but also, where I live, I can walk to the boys houses in five minutes.”

Our friendship off-screen is just as wonderful as on-screen

He then added: “Our friendship off-screen is just as wonderful as on-screen, we support each other, we’re there for each other.”

Stephen and Josie Gibson

In other Stephen news, it was reported that Stephen was dating fellow showbiz star Josie Gibson. While filming for the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on April 13, Stephen and This Morning host Josie were photographed holding hands.

However, the This Morning beauty has insisted it is not how it looks. Unfortunately, it sounds like romance isn’t on the cards for the pair. In a candid chat with OK!, Josie has explained: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

