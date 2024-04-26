Prince William admits his children ‘forget’ to clean out new pets in glimpse at family life

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, has shared some charming details about his family’s furry friends – admitting his children “forget” to clean them out.

These animal companions share the home of him, his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

His revelations came during his visit to the Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham.

Prince William visited Woodgate Valley Urban Farm (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince William on children ‘forgetting’ pets

While engaging in a grooming session with a guinea pig alongside a young visitor at the farm, Prince William said: “These guys are pretty cool. We’ve got guinea pigs at home and they’re not like this.”

He joked: “I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it. The ones we’ve got at home, they’re off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after.”

Prince William’s visit to the farm wasn’t just a fun day out. Woodgate Valley Urban Farm is a six-acre community farm dedicated to supporting young people facing educational and mental health challenges.

With support from National Lottery funding, the farm runs therapeutic programs for children.

After his time spent with the guinea pigs, the 41-year-old explored the farm’s grounds, meeting various staff and volunteers.

This outreach comes naturally to Prince William, who is known for his work in mental health advocacy, particularly among men and boys.

William and Kate pets

Animal companionship has always been important for the Prince and Princess of Wales. For many years, the couple cherished their English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, who was frequently seen alongside them.

Lupo died in 2020, and they shared the sad news with their fans on Instagram.

Then a new canine friend entered their lives when Kate’s brother James gifted them a spaniel named Orla. Orla made her first public appearance at Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday.

The family also adopted a family of chickens during the COVID-19 lockdown and previously owned a pet hamster named Marvin.

Prince Louis marked his sixth birthday this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis birthday

Meanwhile, this week, Kate and William’s youngest child – Prince Louis – celebrated his sixth birthday. A new official photo of Prince Louis was released by Kensington Palace to mark the occasion.

The image showed the little boy smiling outside. Kate took the picture. Alongside it, the Prince and Princess of Wales said on their Instagram account: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

It comes amid Princess Kate’s cancer treatment. She shared her diagnosis in March and said she was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”.

