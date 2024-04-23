Prince Louis is celebrating his sixth birthday today and royal fans have been left delighted as Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new official photograph.

It’s usually tradition that the royals post a picture on social media to mark their children’s birthday or a special occasion.

And despite a brief social media silence, Kate and William uploaded an adorable snap of the birthday boy on Tuesday afternoon (April 23).

The Royals have shared a sweet snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis birthday photo

On Tuesday (April 23) Louis celebrated his sixth birthday. And in keeping in with tradition, Kate and William uploaded a photo of the youngster.

In the snap, he could be seen beaming to the camera, dressed in a smart shirt. The photo was captioned: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

Gorgeous smiley boy who spreads joy wherever he goes

And unsurprisingly, fans were left delighted. One person said: “Lovely pic! Gorgeous smiley boy who spreads joy wherever he goes. Hope he has a great day, and this year’s cakemaking went well.”

Someone else then added: “A beautiful photo, thank you for sharing! Happy Birthday Prince Louis- 6 already!” A third also penned: “Beautiful picture, well done HRH Princess of Wales.”

Others couldn’t believe how grown up he looked. They also said he looks the spitting image of Kate’s dad, Michael Middleton. One said: “I think he’s like his mam and Kate’s dad.”

Another said: “Happy birthday Prince Louis – growing up quickly lovely picture.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Yep he’s her dad to a tee,” while someone else added: “He looks like his Mum and Grandpa Middleton.”

Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today. The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/TxshrI3WKO — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2024

Prince Louis birthday celebrations

As for what Louis gets up to on his birthday, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: “Kate will throw herself into making Louis’ sixth birthday as magical as possible, in the circumstances, and she’ll make sure all the attention is on him – not her.” Kate is receiving treatment for cancer. Jennie also highlighted that she thinks this is great for Kate’s recovery as “dwelling” on illness isn’t helpful.

A source also told OK! that they think Kate and William will focus on making the celebration as “normal” as possible, as they celebrate with friends.

Jennie went on to predict that Kate will indeed throw herself into making a homemade cake or treat for Louis.

Kate ‘to make cake’ for Louis

In 2019, Kate starred on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas special and explained that she “loves” to make her children’s birthday cakes.

She said: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much.”

Read more: Prince William ‘sends message it’s business as usual’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.