Sue and Noel Radford ‘addicted’ to having children: ‘As addictions go, we think it was a pretty healthy one’

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford once revealed the double “addiction” she shares with hubby Noel.

The TV favourite is part of Britain’s biggest family, The Radfords. They also star on 22 Kids and Counting on Channel 5, which is showing repeats this weekend (April 27). Since 2012, the clan have shared the ups and downs of their rather busy life thanks to their reality shows.

And it seems it’s not just popping out kids that proud parents Sue and Noel are “addicted” to.

The TV stars are proud parents to 22 kids (Credit: ITV)

Sue and Noel Radford

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18 and Aimee, 17.

They also share Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, and Bonnie, five. Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is four. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

Earlier this year, 22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel revealed they are addicted to having kids. In their book, The Radfords: Making Life Count., the couple opened up about their “healthy addiction”.

The couple revealed their ‘healthy’ addiction (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue reveals ‘addiction’ she shares with Noel

Sue and Noel couple wrote: “We haven’t just been addicted to love during our long and happy marriage – for most of it, we have also been addicted to having children.

We haven’t just been addicted to love during our long and happy marriage.

“As addictions go, we think it was a pretty healthy one because it was motivated by nothing other than love – love for each other, and the love of having children.

“We are Britain’s biggest family, and proud of it. This wasn’t the plan, however. Indeed, looking at the size of our brood, you might think there was absolutely no family planning involved whatsoever!”

Millie Radford engaged

In other 22 Kids and Counting news, star Millie Radford got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in an adorable moment on holiday earlier this month.

The mum-of-three was living it up in Florida with her large family. Although the holiday park is known to be a place for dreams to come true, it seems Millie was taken aback by the proposal as her boyfriend of two years, Harley, got down on one knee outside Cinderella’s Castle.

Onlookers watched on as Harley popped the question and Millie agreed to be his future wife.

