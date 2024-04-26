7 celebs having a worse week than us – from Amanda Holden to Nick Knowles and Sue Radford

Fingers crossed the April showers will soon be gone as it has been utterly miserable in recent weeks – and these celebs will be especially looking forward to dark clouds parting as the poor dears have all had particularly inclement runs over the past few days or so.

Celebs having a worse week than us: Nick Knowles

DIY SOS frontman Nick recently admitted he’s “worried” about the number of fakers trying to pass off bogus social media accounts as his own.

“It is in no way official or linked to me at all,” he told Instagram fans.

However, some of those who apparently believed the faux profile could belong to Nick, may have believed he’s now available for personal appearance at birthday parties, bar mitzvahs, and other such gatherings. As if, Nick’s very busy!

One user, who was almost taken in by the ruse, commented: “I was convinced you were coming to a fundraiser for my son’s self-funded trip to Borneo.”

James Jordan doesn’t rate Ola’s ironing it seems, even though he could do it himself (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

James Jordan

Former Strictly star and DOI contestant James, never knowingly shy and retiring, got slammed as “rude” by incredulous fans earlier this week as he casually had a pop at his wife Ola’s domestic skills. Some fans presumed he was joking, however.

“Hi guys. Anyone know a decent ironing lady in the West Malling area – as my wife is [blank] at it,” he tweeted.

Ironing is just for women, is it James? A bit like dressing up and dancing?

Celebs having a worse week than us: Amanda Holden

“What an absolute waste of a Golden Buzzer,” one BGT viewer complained last weekend as Amanda Holden sent Sydnie Christmas straight through to the final. Another pondered whether the judge was “okay” for happily slapping the big button.

But it wasn’t the only criticism she came in for as the ITV talent series returned to screens. And it seems like her appearance could come in for lots of chatter in the coming weeks.

Still, a tsunami of slagging off from online types is still probably preferable to another savaging from Sharon Osbourne.

Sheridan Smith is said to be single again (Credit: ITV Hub)

Sheridan Smith

Actress Sheridan, who occasionally pops up on the TV now and again, has reportedly split from her latest beau, a boxer called Dave.

The sad news comes as her latest theatrical offering has also taken a fall in an early round, with West End show Opening Night now scheduled to finish earlier than originally anticipated.

A source wanged on: “Thankfully her stage show has kept her busy and there is no bad blood after they ended on good terms.”

A split decision, then? What a knockout pugilistic pun right there!

Holiday challenges for Sue (Credit: The Radford Family YouTube)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Sue Radford

It has been an ‘exhausting’ break for Sue and her brood during their recent trip to Florida.

Envious social media users couldn’t help themselves for claiming the Radfords are “detached” over what they do with money.

Fair, or unfair? Whatever your opinion – to be fair – Sue didn’t exactly generate much sympathy over the next few days after posting about the challenges of ensuring all of her kids were slathered in sun cream. Vital for protection, of course. But who wouldn’t rather be faced with such sunny holiday tasks rather than put the washing out in grey Britain?

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Meanwhile, ex TOWIE person Mark has also demonstrated a deep understanding of relatable content – as well as an empathetic awareness of the cost of living crisis – by banging on about a chandelier in his house.

Fans, it seems, weren’t hugely impressed. And Mark appears to have shifted the blame onto his wife Michelle.

She might be in Australia, Mark – but you won’t get away with that. You’ll be changing those light bulbs forever.

