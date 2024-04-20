James Jordan branded a ‘sexist pig’ over ‘disrespectful’ dig about ironing to wife Ola: ‘Hope you’re joking’

James Jordan has been blasted on Twitter after he made a savage dig at wife Ola’s ironing skills.

The one-time Strictly Come Dancing pro is not one to shy away from telling it how it is.

Although he may want to swiftly hit the ‘delete tweet’ button before Ola logs on and sees what he’s said about her…

James and wife Ola Jordan have been married for more than 20 years (Credit: Splash News)

James Jordan takes aim at wife Ola

The pair of pro dancers, who married in 2003, are parents to daughter Ella, three.

And, although we’re sure he was probably joking, followers reckon James is risking the wrath of wife Ola with his latest social media post.

Sharing to Twitter, he said: “Hi guys. Anyone know a decent ironing lady in the West Malling area – as my wife is [bleep] at it.”

‘So disrespectful’

The comments soon poured in, with some accusing James of being a “sexist pig”.

“Crack on James, give the ironing a go if you are better. Hope you are joking about Ola – so disrespectful,” said one.

We know you don’t mean it James because Ola would kill you!

“Iron your own rags you sexist pig!” said another.

“Why does it have to be an ironing ‘lady’. And you can’t iron yourself because?” asked another. “Try being an ironing man,” another commented.

“How rude,” another declared. “Hope you’re joking!” said another.

Ola will ‘kill’ James when she sees the tweet, one fan reckons (Credit: Splash News)

Others reckoned than when Ola sees James’ tweet, he’ll be “in the doghouse”.

“You’ll be in the doghouse now for that,” laughed one.

“We know you don’t mean it James as Ola would kill you!” said another.

