Lorraine Kelly has sparked concern that her daytime show on ITV could be coming to an end, amid reports she’s worked with Channel 4 on a new show.

The star, who has hosted her self-titled show since 2010, has been keen to do “something different”, according to reports.

Lorraine has worked with ITV since the 80s (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly set to front Channel 4 travel series

According to The Sun, Lorraine has signed a deal to front a new Channel 4 travel series.

The Scottish presenter, 65, reportedly jetted off to Norway to film the new series last month.

The news comes after ITV announced that her show would be airing just 30 weeks of the year, and will be cut down to just 30 minutes, from 2026. At present, the show airs every weekday, all year round, and is an hour long.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Channel 4 were delighted to have Lorraine on board. It was exciting for Lorraine to do something different and be on location again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly to quit ITV?

The source then continued.

“Despite the apparent slight in the ITV daytime shake-up, Lorraine’s loyal fanbase isn’t to be underestimated and they will follow her wherever she goes. She’s survived in this business a long time, and she’s a master at rolling with the punches,” they then said.

“This latest shake-up and slimming-down of Lorraine’s dedicated team casts further doubt on the long-term future of the show after her contract finishes next year. She’s opening her eyes up to the many options available to her,” they then added.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We have always said that from January 2026, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will be three editorially distinct shows which will be produced by one team. These changes are not about the performance of the shows or the staff who produce them, with Lorraine only last month achieving its highest audience share in four years. We can assure our viewers that their favourite daytime shows will remain familiar to them on screen.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 and Lorraine’s representatives for comment.

Lorraine reportedly wasn’t happy with plans for her show (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine ‘offended’ by plans to ‘merge’ GMB and Lorraine

Back in May, it was reported that Lorraine was “offended’ by plans to “merge” her show with the last 30 minutes of Good Morning Britain.

Lorraine is said to have rejected the plans and was reportedly “offended” by the suggestion.

“She told them no and said it wasn’t even a possibility. Fast forward two weeks, and the channel announced her show would be cut from an hour to 30 minutes…,” a source told the MailOnline at the time.

“The entire thing has been an insult, and she’s certain to leave when the year-long contract ends.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly to ‘consider other opportunities’ after ‘great shock’ of ITV daytime show being cut

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.