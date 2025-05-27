Lorraine Kelly ‘insulted’ by ‘plan to merge show with GMB’ amid ITV cuts

Lorraine Kelly is said to have been “insulted” by a reported plan to merge her ITV show with GMB.

Last week ITV announced “efficiencies” which will affect scheduling and production for programmes such as This Morning and Loose Women, as well as Good Morning Britain and Lorraine’s eponymously titled series. The changes will see Lorraine‘s runtime crunched from one hour to 30 minutes – and only airing across just 30 weeks of the year.

However, amid news of the changes, Lorraine Kelly herself is said to have declined the opportunity for her daytime show to be integrated into the broadcaster’s breakfast telly offering for the final half an hour of GMB.

Lorraine Kelly’s show on ITV is expected to undergo changes (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine on ITV latest

According to MailOnline, Lorraine was pulled into a meeting with ITV bosses ahead of the cuts being revealed.

The reported proposal allegedly offered to her was said to be thought of as an ‘easy fix’ after the same format was adopted during the Covid pandemic lockdown.

However, sources are said to have told the outlet that an “insulted” Lorraine dismissed the suggestion, leading to the reduced air time for her show in the future.

Lorraine Kelly ‘insulted’

MailOnline also claims Lorraine was prepared to ‘walk away’ from the show. However, she is said to have agreed to continue hosting the series until the end of 2026.

A show insider is said to have revealed: “She told them no and said it wasn’t even a possibility. Fast forward two weeks and the channel announced her show would be cut from an hour to 30 minutes…

The entire thing has been an insult.

“The entire thing has been an insult and she’s certain to leave when the year-long contract ends.”

Lorraine’s reps had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Lorraine Kelly ‘told ITV bosses no’ (Credit: YouTube)

Big changes for Lorraine?

Meanwhile, one PR expert has predicted Lorraine could focus on other opportunities after 14 years at the helm of her own series.

Fiona Harrold told ED!: “I have no doubt that Lorraine will start to consider other career opportunities, in addition to her show. What can feel like a crisis is often an opportunity.

“Lorraine may well start to expand her range of TV opportunities. That could include documentaries and even a return to more hard-hitting journalism. Let’s not forget that Lorraine started her career as a reporter. And she was also on the ground reporting from the Lockerbie disaster.”

Fiona also added she “can’t imagine Lorraine retiring from our screens any time soon”.

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

