Lorraine Kelly to ‘consider other opportunities’ after ‘great shock’ of ITV daytime show being cut

After ITV shocked fans with news of its huge schedule shakeup earlier today, ED! has exclusively been told presenter Lorraine Kelly might “consider other opportunities”.

Lorraine Kelly’s morning show and Loose Women have been sensationally slashed as ITV launches a cost-cutting drive.

But how will Lorraine be feeling about it? One expert has revealed all…

Following a shock announcement, Lorraine’s show has been slashed (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine and Loose Women to be cut by ITV in 2026

The announcement was made today (May 20). A press release announced: “ITV today announces changes to the scheduling and production of its award-winning Daytime shows.

“From January 2026, Good Morning Britain will be extended by 30 minutes to run from 6am to 9.30am daily, and will transfer to be produced by ITV News at ITN at their base at Gray’s Inn Road in London.”

The statement added: “Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will continue to be produced by ITV Studios and will be broadcast from a new location in central London. ITV Studios is consulting with its Daytime teams about a proposal that from 2026 would see the three editorially distinct shows produced by one team sharing resources and operations.”

From January 2026, Lorraine’s hour-long show will be cut in half. As a result, Lorraine will air in a 30-minute slot from 9.30am till 10am, when This Morning starts. The show will air on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year. When Lorraine is off air, Good Morning Britain will run from 6am to 10am. Loose Women will follow the same seasonal schedule.

While Lorraine Kelly remains at ITV, a PR expert believes she will explore opportunities elsewhere (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Star ‘to consider other career opportunities’

Following the surprising update, PR expert Fiona Harrold thinks the news surrounding her show must have “come as a great shock” to Lorraine.

“Lorraine has been the Queen of daytime TV for 15 years and her position has been seen as untouchable. There is simply no one who has that common touch and relationship with the British public,” she continued.

While Lorraine remains a regular face across ITV, Fiona believes Lorraine might venture out elsewhere.

“I have no doubt that Lorraine will start to consider other career opportunities, in addition to her show. What can feel like a crisis is often an opportunity,” Fiona added. “Lorraine may well start to expand her range of TV opportunities to include documentaries and even return to more hard-hitting journalism.

“Let’s not forget that Lorraine started her career as a reporter and was on the ground reporting from the Lockerbie disaster in her native Scotland.”

Fiona said the “dramatic change and free time that Lorraine now faces could be the start of something new”. However, she “can’t imagine her retiring from our screens any time soon”.

So far, Lorraine hasn’t released a statement about the changes to her show. ED! has contacted her agent for comment.

