Lorraine Kelly faces backlash today over Ant and Dec ‘hangover’ comment

Viewers at home were not impressed by Lorraine Kelly’s “inappropriate” remark today following Ant McPartlin’s alcohol struggles.

During Monday’s (March 17) show, Lorraine hosted and covered a range of topics, including Netflix’s Adolescence and banning social media for those under 16.

However, it was a quick throwaway comment made about Ant and Dec that rubbed fans up the wrong way.

Lorraine sparks complaints with comment today

During the first quarter of the show, Lorraine showed a video of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly celebrating Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. The huge moment saw Newcastle United seal their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Following the short clip, Lorraine remarked: “Can you imagine the hangovers this morning for Ant and Dec?”

“I hope you all celebrate for at least a year,” Lorraine added after detailing the milestone win.

In 2017, Ant opened up about his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs and checked himself into rehab.

The following year, the TV star was arrested for drink-driving after a collision involving three vehicles in London. He pleaded guilty and was banned from driving for 20 months. Ant was also fined £86k.

As a result, he stepped back from work and checked into rehab again.

‘ Is that an appropriate comment to make?’

While Lorraine likely didn’t mean to cause any offense with her words, the comment raised a few eyebrows for those watching at home.

“After Ant‘s well-documented struggles with alcohol, I highly doubt he’s nursing a hangover this morning,” one user wrote on X.

“‘Can you imagine the hangovers?’ Is that an appropriate comment to make about Ant who’s admitted to alcohol issues?” another person shared.

“He won’t be drinking. He can’t,” a third remarked.

What Ant McPartlin has said about his addiction Over the years, Ant McPartlin has been open about his battle with addiction. In 2014, the I’m A Celebrity host began taking prescription drugs following a knee injury and a mishandled operation the following year. During an interview with The Sun in 2017, Ant admitted the drugs “can be addictive”. He continued: “I would go for it first because it would make the pain disappear and kind of numb it. But then we found my pain had been caused by a hole in my knee bone. It was shot. I was moved on to tramadol, which is where the real problems started.” Ant McPartlin checked himself into rehab following addiction In 2017, Ant checked himself into rehab after revealing his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs had taken a toll on him. “I was at the point where anything – prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs – I would take,” he told The Sun following his rehab stint, adding, “And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me: ‘You could have killed yourself.'” Ant’s second rehab stint In March 2018, Ant was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving when he was caught up in a collision involving three vehicles in south-west London. Numerous people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The following month, Ant pleaded guilty and was banned from driving for 20 months. The presenter was also fined £86k. Following the crash, Ant temporarily took time off work and checked himself into rehab again. Fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby stepped in as co-host for I’m A Celebrity alongside Dec Donnelly. However, 2019’s Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway was cancelled. Ant shared in a statement: “My recovery is going very well and, for that to continue, having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.” Ant’s return In January 2019, Ant returned to work for BGT. “Hello everyone. Oh God, I’m really, really emotional now. I’ve missed you all,” he told the audience at London’s Palladium. “As for you, I’ve missed you,” he said as he turned to co-host Dec. “What a great show to come back to, I’m thrilled, I’m over the moon. Shall we move on before I cry?”

