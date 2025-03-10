Lorraine Kelly forced to apologise as she swears live on GMB: ‘I beg your pardon’

Lorraine Kelly said ‘sorry’ repeatedly as she slipped up on GMB earlier today (Monday March 10) with a rather rude expression.

The telly host, 65, appeared alongside co-hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid during the first instalment of the ITV breakfast series of the week to preview what was coming up on her own show.

That included a chat with Dancing On Ice winner Sam Aston, as well as an appearance from Poirot star David Suchet.

But as she provided further details about her plans for her conversation with actor David, Lorraine made use of an inappropriate description which provoked a mild rebuke from GMB’s presenters.

Lorraine Kelly apologises after slipping up on live TV

Moments earlier, Lorraine weighed in with her thoughts on the previous segment concerning late payment of compensation to victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

“Just give them they’re money for goodness’ sake,” Lorraine insisted. “Stop fannying about.”

She then proceeded to use some colourful language when noting she’d be asking David for his reaction to “raunchy” new BBC Agatha Christie series Towards Zero.

Lorraine explained: “So David Suchet is coming in. I’m just wonder what he makes and what Poirot would’ve made of Towards Zero the new Agatha Christie. It’s been called ‘[Beep] Christie’, apparently.”

‘Am I allowed to say that?’

“I beg your pardon?” Susanna spluttered as Lorraine pondered: “Am I allowed to say that?”

As Ed indicated she wasn’t, Lorraine shrugged off her indiscretion by apologising profusely.

“Anyway, I apologise. And I apologise again to myself… anyway it is raunchy! I don’t think that you need it, I think the story is fine.”

She added, chuckling: “Sorry about that.”

“No, no, you’ve livened it up,” Ed joked.

And Lorraine went on to faux-protest her innocence: “That wasn’t me that was saying that, it was other people!”

Over on social media, on X user was amused, posting: “Hahaha! Even the pros slip up! Thank you for the Monday morning giggle! #Lorraine #GMB.”

Later, on her show, Lorraine shared further details about how she ended up with a shiner after colliding with a huge ornament at home.

Speaking with Dr Hilary about the reason behind her recent ‘puffy face’ injury, Lorraine shared how she came a cropper while going about doing domestic chores.

“Bash! Into that big wooden rhino,” Lorraine explained how her face broke her fall.

“Rhino 1, me nil,” she joked about the bruising encounter.

