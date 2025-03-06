TV star Lorraine Kelly has set the record straight after fans were left concerned for her wellbeing today after they spotted her face looked “puffy”.

The iconic Scottish presenter hosted her breakfast television programme this morning (March 6), and interviewed TOWIE hunk Pete Wicks.

However, viewers at home were left distracted and started questioning her wellbeing from the moment she showed up at the GMB studio to tease her upcoming show.

Lorraine teased today’s show on GMB and viewers instantly shared concerns (Credit: ITV)

Worries over Lorraine Kelly’s ‘puffy’ face

Stylish as ever, Lorraine Kelly hosted today’s show in a long-sleeved brown maxi dress with a low-cut neckline. The 65 year old sported her shoulder-length brunette locks down and appeared her usual bubbly self.

Due to her regular television appearances, fans couldn’t help but notice that Lorraine looked a little different today.

According to them, her face looked as if she had an allergic reaction to something.

Viewers questioned whether Lorraine had an allergic reaction (Credit: ITV)

‘Hope she is okay’

One user on X questioned: “Has she been stung by a wasp?”

“What has happened to Lorraine’s face today? Eyes very puffy. Injected or allergy,” another person cruelly shared.

“@lorraine I am worried that you might be having an allergic reaction, your face looks very swollen, please get checked out,” a third concerned fan said.

“Crikey #lorraine what has happened to your face? @lorraine hope she is okay? Allergy maybe,” a fourth user remarked.

“Lorraine looks really weird this morning, her face is so puffy and she seems a bit spaced out,” a fifth wrote.

“What’s happened to Lorraine’s face?” another questioned.

‘It’s not fillers’

During the show, Lorraine did not address whether she’d an allergic reaction or not. However, during an appearance on Loose Women the same day, the TV legend set the record straight on her “puffy” look, revealing she had an accident at home.

“Yesterday, you know as women, you try to do too many things at one time. Well, I had a massive bag of washing and couldn’t see. I was going from the kitchen to the living room and there’s a wee step and my slippers are too big. So I fell over and I fell onto a rhino. It’s a big rhino and I hit my face on it,” she explained.

“I thought I’d be fine, but I woke up today with the biggest shiner, this big black eye. I thought, I won’t say anything and Helen, our make-up artist, has done a brilliant job.”

Panelist Charlene White asked if her face was left feeling “sore”, to which Lorraine responded: “A bit, a wee tiny bit, I feel a bit silly.”

Clearing up any surgery rumours, Lorraine added: “Someone phoned in and said have I had filler. No! A lot of people were asking if I was okay and had an allergy. But it’s not an allergy, it’s not fillers.”

