Lorraine Kelly has ruffled a few feathers by commenting on the Strictly scandal involving Wynne Evans.

The host of Lorraine is known for her honest take on issues pertaining to fellow celebrities. She was on Good Morning Britain yesterday, (Wednesday, January 29), when she called the opera singer a “nutter” and viewers aren’t happy.

Meanwhile, Wynne has apologised over his “inappropriate” language and stepped down from the Strictly tour.

What Lorraine said about Wynne Evans

Lorraine was on GMB when she addressed the allegations surrounding the Strictly star.

Wynne was forced to issue an apology after making crude remarks about having a threesome with the presenter Janette Marara. However, a source has now claimed that Janette just wants “him to be alright.”

Lorraine was discussing what to expect from her daytime show before jumping on to the conversation about Wynne.

She told the hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Wynne needs to “think about what he’s done” while he’s off work.

The 65-year-old said: “I thought come on, I just don’t get it, I don’t know why you would think that.”

She continued: “What kind of person says that anyway? But what kind of nutter does that when they are being filmed?”

“It’s bad enough to think it but then say it, I don’t know, I don’t understand it. I’m constantly baffled.”

Viewers react to Lorraine’s comment

The broadcaster’s advice for Wynne, however, isn’t sitting well the viewers. They took to Facebook to complain about Lorraine’s distasteful comment about the singer.

One viewer commented: “She’s a pain in the proverbial, can’t stand her”

“Wonder what it’s like to be perfect Lorraine,” asked another.

A third viewer said: “Good old Lorraine always the first to stir the pot”

Defending Wynne against Lorraine, another said: “No disrespect to Loraine, but not sure sides should be publicly taken. The man has publicly apologised and stepped away from the strictly tour (which is probably the best), but he has also stood down from his radio program. Let’s give this man a chance to make amends.”

One enraged viewer said: “She’s such a loud mouth. Full of her own importance and very self opinionated. Can’t stand her.”

Wynne’s apology

There’s an outpour of support for Wynne after he expressed his remorse and apologised for his inappropriate behaviour.

Announcing his break from the BBC radio show and Strictly tour, Wayne said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that l’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.”

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.”

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

