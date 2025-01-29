All the stars standing by Wynne Evans as he takes break from spotlight – from Katya Jones to Shirley Ballas

Wynne Evans has found himself in hot water recently, following an inappropriate remark he made about his Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Jamie Borthwick.

The comment, which was caught on video, took place during the Strictly Live Tour press call earlier this month. It was also said in earshot of Janette’s husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, and regarded a threesome.

Following the backlash, Welsh star Wynne exited the current show tour. He also released a statement expressing his remorse and revealed he was stepping back from the spotlight.

But who is standing by him? And has Janette addressed the scandal yet?

Katya has supported Wynne (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Katya Jones breaks silence on Wynne

Katya Jones, who was paired with Wynne during the 2024 series of Strictly, responded to Wynne’s statement with an emotional plea to her followers.

I will miss you, my darling boy.

Sharing Wynne’s statement on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Let’s show humanity and consideration.”

She followed up with a heartfelt message: “I will miss you, my darling boy.” Katya later posted a video from the previous night’s performance, expressing her sadness at Wynne’s absence.

“Really missed this tonight,” She captioned, adding a sad-face emoji.

Wynne’s brother supports Strictly star

Wynne’s brother Mark Llewellyn Evans has also spoken out in defence of Wynne, saying he has a “heart of gold”.

Prior to the news of Wynne’s Strictly tour exit being announced, Mark wrote on social media: “As a brother, I want to express my unwavering support for him during this challenging time.

“Wynne has a heart of gold and the courage of a lion, paired with a talent that outshines most. His charisma and humour have brought joy to countless people.”

Kai was spotted with Wynne (Credit: ITV)

Kai Widdrington

On Monday (January 27) just hours before his Strictly axe, Wynne was seen in Liverpool.

The outing came after the comment Wynne made about Janette was revealed.

During the outing, Wynne was accompanied by his pal Katya. Fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington was also in the pictures, appearing to share a conversation with Wynne.

The Strictly judge complimented Wynne (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on ‘nicest man’ Wynne

On Sunday (January 26), the news of Wynne’s inappropriate comments surfaced.

Later that day, during the show in Glasgow in the evening, Shirley Ballas complimented the Welsh star. It is not known if Shirley was aware of Wynne’s comments at the time of the interview.

However, she said: “I tell you, Wynne has got the nicest cuddles. C’mon Wynne let’s have a snuggle-bunny cuddle. I just love you so much.

“He is the nicest man I think I’ve ever met in my entire life,” she said, as reported by The Mirror.

Joanna Page

However, some of Wynne’s co-stars and friends are yet to react or speak out about Wynne’s scandal.

Joanna Page failed to reference Wynne in a recent social media post, promoting the TV show they co-host, Wynne & Joanna: All At Sea.

Taking to Instagram, she referred to the new series as “my show” and out of the 14 photos uploaded, just one photo included Wynne.

Joanna wrote in the caption: “Check out my new show Wynne & Joanna: All At Sea. Tonight BBC One 8:30pm!! What an amazing crew who worked so incredibly hard! Big cheers to you all xx.”

Strictly pro Janette hasn’t responded to Wynne’s remark (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara – who was the victim of Wynne’s sex remark – is also yet to address the comments.

She broke her social media silence on Tuesday (January 28) and revealed to fans that her mother Maritza has visited from Miami to help out with baby daughter Lyra, 18 months.

“This is a special post for my mother @stepby2designs who has really helped us out these past 2 weeks,” Janette said, alongside several snaps of her family.

“It really does take a village and as a working parent, having her to be there for Lyra meant the world. I could not be doing shows and entertaining audiences if it was not for her coming and making sure Lyra was well and looked after.”

Jamie broke his social media silence (Credit: InstagramStory)

Jamie Borthwick

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick is also yet to address Wynne’s comments about him and Janette.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 29) Jamie shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the tour.

Posing alongside one of the pro’s, he wrote: “So good to have the boy @Garduinobertoncello with us as well! Annoys me how he learns every number in about 8 minutes!”

Liz and Wynne have reportedly split (Credit: Instagram / Wynne Evans / Liz Brookes)

Strictly star Wynne Evans ‘split’ from girlfriend

This week, it was reported that Wynne split from his girlfriend Liz Brooks. She has allegedly been left “humiliated” by his inappropriate behaviour.

An insider has claimed that despite supporting Wynne during his turbulent time on Strictly, the events manager and the opera singer recently went their separate ways.

They claimed to The Sun: “Although she loyally stood by him in public, Liz was humiliated by what happened when he was on Strictly. She always knew he was a bit old school, and actually liked the fact he seemed rough round the edges. She just assumed it was all part of his charm.

“It was very difficult for Liz. But she continued to back him throughout the rest of the contest, often being seen in the audience enthusiastically applauding him right up to him being knocked out in Blackpool week in November.

“It’s not clear exactly when they split, but friends say that when his latest lewd gaffe was revealed at the Strictly Live Tour launch she was relieved they were no longer together.”

