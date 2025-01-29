Strictly pro Katya Jones has spoken out in support of her former dance partner Wynne Evans following his departure from the live tour.

The Welsh opera singer – best known for his GoCompare adverts – exited the tour after backlash over an inappropriate remark he made about fellow dancer Janette Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick during a press event.

Katya Jones responded to Wynne Evans’ statement on Instagram (Credit: Katya Jones via Instagram)

Katya Jones’ response

After reports surfaced that Wynne would be dropped from the tour, he released a statement expressing his remorse.

“My language was inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise,” Wynne wrote. He confirmed that he would be stepping away from both the Strictly tour and his BBC Radio Wales show for a period of self-reflection.

Katya Jones, who was paired with Wynne during the 2024 series of Strictly, has also responded with an emotional plea to her followers.

I will miss you, my darling boy.

Sharing Wynne’s statement on her Instagram story, she wrote: “Let’s show humanity and consideration.”

She followed up with a heartfelt message: “I will miss you, my darling boy.”

Katya later posted a video from the previous night’s performance, expressing her sadness at Wynne’s absence.

“Really missed this tonight,” She captioned, adding a sad-face emoji.

Katya Jones expressed her support (Credit: Katya Jones via Instagram)

Wynne Evans scandal rages on

Despite Wynne’s apology, the controversy has continued to grow. This latest incident follows an earlier Strictly controversy involving Wynne and Katya.

During the 2024 series, Wynne was caught on camera sliding his hand around Katya’s waist during a live broadcast. Viewers noticed that Katya quickly removed his hand and repositioned it on her hip.

Additionally, fans spotted a separate moment in which Katya appeared to ignore a high-five from Wynne while standing behind co-host Claudia Winkleman, instead turning her back and rolling her eyes.

At the time, Katya dismissed any suggestion of discomfort. The dancer called the situation a “silly inside joke“ and labelled the backlash “absurd”.

“The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a very silly inside joke between Wynne and I, so even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense,” She said on social media at the time.

Following his elimination from Strictly, Wynne expressed frustration over how he had been portrayed in the media.

“I’m still astounded that people are allowed to write any, for want of a better word, lies that they want,” he said on his BBC Radio Wales Breakfast Show.

“I’m disappointed that I’ve seen that side of life. The Strictly family are perfect in every way. The press are a different kettle of fish.”

