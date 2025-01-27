Wynne Evans’ time on the Strictly was marred by scandal, and the backlash shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, now there are demands for him to be ‘thrown off’ the current Strictly tour.

Since the beginning of his time on Strictly, Wynne has been at the centre of allegations surrounding his behaviour.

From the wandering hands moment with 2024 partner Katya Jones to his comments that surfaced this weekend about Janette Manrara, here is a look at Wynne Evans’ Strictly scandals…

Go Compare man Wynne Evans has been at the centre of a number of scandals since signing up for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans’ Strictly wandering hands scandal

Last October, during Strictly, the opera singer faced accusations over his behaviour towards his dance partner Katya. It came after a clip from the show that quickly went viral.

In the video, Katya can be seen batting Wynne’s hands away from her waist, as they appear to move to an inappropriate placing.

Then he tried to give her a high five, but in return she gave him a scathing look, rolled her eyes and turned away.

As a result, it immediately sparked concern with viewers, who believed there was definitely tension between the duo.

Both Wynne and Katya tried to brush off the criticism over the video. They posted an apology video, insisting they were just “messing around”. However, the scandal refused to die down.

‘Vulgar’ joke to make-up artist

Just weeks after Wynne’s first Strictly scandal, the presenter was caught in further controversy after he made a ‘joke’ to a make-up artist.

It was reported that he commented on how his double chin resembled female genitalia.

At the time, an insider claimed: “It was a bit of a vulgar dad joke.”

Wynne clearly didn’t mean any offence, but you have to be more careful these days.

While there were no formal complaints lodged, some members of staff were said to have not been amused.

The insider said: “Wynne clearly didn’t mean any offence, but you have to be more careful these days.”

Bosses are said to have given him a ‘final warning’ (Credit: BBC)

Threesome comment about Janette

Most recently, the 52 year old was recorded making an extremely crude suggestion of a three-way sex session with Strictly tour presenter Janette Manrara.

It’s believed the sexual comment caused bosses to give him a final warning, as he was “hauled over the coals”.

After the video was released, Wynne pulled out of Saturday night’s Glasgow show, citing an ankle injury.

An insider alleged to the Daily Mail: “Wynne was hauled over the coals for his unacceptable language and was told in no uncertain terms that it would not be tolerated. This was his final warning. It was a proper dressing-down.”

It’s also believed that Wynne issued a “grovelling apology” to both Janette, and her husband Aljaz, who was at the photoshoot.

After his comment was revealed, Wynne said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise.”

Brand and culture expert, Nick Ede told MailOnline: “I think the BBC will have to tread very carefully with Wynne as he controversial and lewd comments will soon outweigh his popularity. And the BBC won’t tolerate this any more.”

Wynne has apologised for his comments (Credit: BBC)

Women’s rights campaigners criticise his tour return

However, Wynne made a reappearance at Glasgow’s next tour date, which stunned fans at the show. Especially as the tour is hosted by Janette, and features dances from both her and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

His return has also not gone down well with campaigners. Dr Charlotte Proudman, founder of Right to Equality spoke to The Mail. She insisted that his reappearance will suggest there are no consequences for men who make comments like that.

She said: “Welcoming Wynne Evans back into the workplace alongside the woman he objectified suggests sexualised comments about women carry no real consequences.”

Dr Charlotte also added that BBC needs to answer “serious questions” as allowing Wynne to return could indicate the BBC does have a “toxic culture”.

The latest allegations come at the end of a long inquiry into behaviour behind the scenes at Strictly. The investigation was sparked by comments Amanda Abbington made about pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly fans revolt

Posting on ED!’s Facebook page, readers want Wynne chucked off the current Strictly tour.

One commented: “When will people ever learn, you’d think after the Katya incident he’d be on his best behaviour and then he comes out with this crude statement and in earshot of Aljaz. He ought to be thrown off the tour!”

A second said: “Get rid of him from the show!” A third added: “I genuinely thought he was being targeted in the past but after hearing that he has admitted this I am angry and frustrated. Does he not realise that once you come out seeking limelight you have to watch everything you say and do. Very unprofessional behaviour when all eyes and ears are on you.”

Another commented: “Shouldn’t be allowed to carry on with the tour.”

BBC Wales break

Wynne was expected to present his BBC Radio Wales show on Monday morning (January 27).

However, in a statement, BBC Wales said that comedian Robin Morgan, who has covered for Evans in the past, will be presenting in Evans’ place while he takes some time off.

BBC Wales declined to comment on whether he had voluntarily taken leave or been asked not to present. He has been part of the BBC Radio Wales presenting team for more than a decade.

A spokesperson for the Strictly Live Tour and BBC Studios said they had made it very clear to Evans that they “do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour”.

Read more: Linda Nolan’s funeral arrangements revealed as fans are invited to attend

So do you think Wynne should have been allowed to return? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!