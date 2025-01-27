Following the death of Linda Nolan, her family have given an update on the funeral arrangements for the much-loved star, and the multi-million pound legacy left behind by the singer.

Linda endured a 20-year battle with cancer, and died on January 15. However, her sister Maureen revealed that it wasn’t cancer that caused her death. Instead she contracted double pneumonia over Christmas, which was too difficult for her immune system to recover from.

Now, her family have shared their plans to celebrate Linda’s life at her funeral. And they want everyone whose lives Linda touched to attend to pay their respects.

So here is everything we know so far about the funeral of Linda Nolan…

Linda died aged 65 on January 15 (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Funeral of Linda Nolan – date and time

Taking to Instagram, Linda‘s family shared a lengthy post, detailing the funeral arrangements.

They confirmed it will take place on this coming Saturday, February 1, at 10.30am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nolans (@thenolansofficial)

Deeply poignant location

Linda’s funeral will take place at St Paul’s Church on Honister Avenue in Blackpool. According to her family, the church was “deeply special” to Linda over the years, and that’s why they chose to have her send-off there too.

They explained: “It’s where she married the love of her life Brian Hudson, with whom she shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. Brian was Linda’s rock, her soulmate and the love of her life. Just as she was his.

Linda will return to this sacred place to be reunited with Brian once more. Finally at peace and back in his loving embrace.

“When Brian tragically passed away in 2007, Linda found the strength to carry on. But her love for him never wavered.”

Not only was St Paul’s where she and Brian married, but it’s also where she laid him to rest.

“St Paul’s was also where Linda said her final goodbye to Brian, holding his funeral in the same church where they had exchanged their vows. Now, Linda will return to this sacred place to be reunited with Brian once more. Finally at peace and back in his loving embrace.”

Fans are invited to attend Linda’s funeral (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Funeral of Linda Nolan – guest list

Linda’s family confirmed that they would like anyone who knew or loved Linda to go and say goodbye to the star. During the funeral, fans and the public will be allowed to gather outside of the church.

The Instagram post said: “In true Linda spirit, the more the merrier!”

However, after the funeral service, there will be a “private cremation” at a nearby crematorium. This is for close family and friends only.

Her ‘showbiz coffin’

The detailed funeral arrangements come after her sister Coleen confirmed Linda’s coffin would be “pure showbiz”.

She explained: “Bright pink and sparkly. Just as she wanted. The one thing my sister loved was bling. So it feels right that she has a glittery pink coffin.”

Donations welcome for Linda’s legacy

One thing Linda’s family want to do is keep her spirit alive. And one way they want to do this is to “raise as much money as possible” for Trinity Hospice. It’s a charity that had a “special place” in Linda’s heart.

Donations, condolences and special memories should be sent through Linda’s memorial page.

The page explains: “In honour of Linda’s remarkable spirit, we would like to raise as much money as possible for Trinity Hospice. It’s a local charity that was not only close to Linda’s heart but also provided care for Linda and her sister Bernie during their time of need.

“The compassionate team at Trinity ensured that Linda and Bernie were treated with dignity and kindness. We are forever grateful for their support during such a difficult time.”

Linda had a 20-year cancer battle (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

The memorial page also shared details of the multi-million pound legacy the star has left behind thanks to her tireless charity work.

“Over the years, she raised over £20 million for a variety of charities, including Breast Cancer Now, the Irish Cancer Society, and Samaritans. Her legacy of charity and compassion has touched the lives of so many,” the statement read.

Details of the funeral of Linda Nolan, and donations can be found here. The figure was sitting at just under £2k at the time of writing.

Read more: Linda Nolan’s heartbreaking final moments revealed

Will you attend the funeral service? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!