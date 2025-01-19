Linda Nolan’s heartbreaking final moments revealed – ‘struggle to breathe’, last time sister saw her ‘conscious’ and refusal to give up 

Denise Nolan, the sister of Linda Nolan, has opened up about her heartbreaking final moments before her sad death.

Singer Linda died on Wednesday (January 15) aged 65 following a 20-year battle with cancer. Linda passed away “peacefully” and was “surrounded by her devoted family” after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year.

Now, sister Denise has recalled Linda’s final moments – including the tragic last moment she saw her “conscious”.

Linda’s sister opened up about her final moments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan ‘laughing and joking’ before death

Last weekend, Linda was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties. There, she was diagnosed with double pneumonia and was told to take it easy and rest.

But according to sister Denise, Linda lived up to her nickname ‘Naughty Nolan’ as she ignored the doctor’s orders and chose to spend her final hours making people laugh.

“She’d been laughing and joking, although the medical team had told her she had to stay quiet to let her treatment do its job. Everyone was being quietly optimistic as she’d seemed so cheerful,” Denise recalled to the Mirror.

Linda died last week (Credit: ITV)

Denise Nolan on last time she saw Linda ‘conscious’

However, Linda started having breathing issues just 48 hours later.

Denise – who cared for Linda at her Blackpool home – shared: “I can still see her struggling to breathe, and the lovely nurse who got the doctor out. He took one look and rang an ambulance.”

Denise then shared how she went with Linda to the hospital and after being “poked and prodded” Linda was eventually settled.

“And I left… not knowing that would be the last time I would see her conscious,” she said.

Linda died with her loved ones by her side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan ‘wouldn’t give up’

Denise then returned home to care for her husband Tom Anderson, 77, who suffers from Parkinson’s. Meanwhile, other family members and friends kept Linda company at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Denise was due to visit Linda on the Tuesday, however, on Monday night, Linda sadly started to deteriorate. And at 3:30am on Tuesday, the family received the “dreaded call, ‘Get to the hospital asap'”.

After slipping into unconsciousness in the early hours, doctors made the decision to start end-of-life care.

Linda’s siblings then headed to her bedside – but amazingly, she defied expectations.

Sister Denise shared: “Friends and family sat by her bed, holding her hand, for 36 hours. She wouldn’t give up.”

The singer ‘wouldn’t give up’ according to Denise (Credit: ITV)

Denise ‘can’t speak about Linda without crying’

Denise has to leave after 14 hours of being at Linda’s beside, to give her husband his medication.

She was due to return on the Wednesday morning, however, she was later informed that Linda had died.

Revealing that everyone is “numb” following Linda’s death, Denise shared that she “can’t speak about her without crying” and will “love and miss her forever”.

