Linda Nolan revealed her biggest regret was not having children after ‘career got in the way’

Irish singer Linda Nolan previously revealed that her biggest regret was not having children with her beloved husband Brian.

Linda’s death was announced yesterday (January 15), with the star passing away aged 65. A statement said that she died surrounded by her loved ones after a 20-year cancer battle.

The 65-year-old TV star was first diagnosed with cancer in 2005. She went about her life and career after being given the all-clear six years later. However, her cancer returned, spreading to her liver and brain, with Linda eventually receiving an incurable diagnosis.

Years before her death, the much-loved star revealed that her one true regret was not focusing on her personal life to start a family.

Linda Nolan on regrets over not having children

Linda met her husband Brian Hudson in 1977 and they married three years later. But the couple didn’t have any children together.

Unfortunately, Brian was diagnosed with skin cancer and died in 2007 at the age of 60, having also suffered with liver failure. The singer never got over his death and, 10 years later, admitted to being depressed after losing the “love of her life”.

Linda also revealed that she regretted not having children during an appearance on Loose Women in 2017.

It’s my only regret in life actually.

“I think when you are facing a future with cancer you do look back on your life and think have I made the right decisions, have I done as much as I can do,” the singer shared.

She continued: “I think me not having children is nobody’s fault but my own. I just let my career get in the way. When I thought about it, it was a little bit too late really and it’s my only regret in life actually.”

They were together for ’26 years, 24/7′

Reflecting on their marriage, Linda said: “I’ve had a love in my life… some people don’t ever have that in their lives.” Brian and I were married for 26 years and I was diagnosed with complex grief because we were together for 26 years, 24/7 and that’s why I missed him so much.”

Although she grieved the loss of Brian, Linda hoped to find love again. She truly believed it was “possible” in her life in the final years before her death.

She also confessed to trying dating apps for older people. “While nothing has come of it per se, the whole experience showed me that romance could be possible in my life again one day and made me think it would be nice to have some male company. I’m not talking about marriage or anything like that,” Linda said at the time.

Linda passes away at 65

The Irish pop star died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday. A statement released by her agent, Dermot McNamara, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough. They were tireless and made it so much more bearable.”

It continued: “She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

