Linda Nolan once expressed her hope for romance in the final years before her death, admitting that it could be “possible” in her life.

The star sadly died today (Wednesday, January 15) aged 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Death of Linda Nolan aged 65

Linda‘s death was announced today by her agent.

In a statement, her agent revealed that Linda had died surrounded by her sisters.

“She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment,” her agent said in a statement.

“She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Linda lost her husband in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan believed in romance again prior to her death

In the years before her death, Linda spoke of the possibility of romance re-emerging in her life.

Linda was married for 26 to Brian Hudson prior to his death in 2007.

In 2022, in an article for The Express, Linda spoke about how she’d given dating a try – and had even joined some apps like Tinder!

“I’ve lived on my own for 13 years now, but I do think to be romanced and wined and dined would be lovely. That romantic flame in me is still glowing and has not gone out just yet,” she said at the time.

The star then went on to say that she’d also joined some dating apps for older people. However, whilst nothing had really come of it, it wasn’t all bad news.

Linda spoke of her desire to find love (Credit: ITV)

‘The romantic flame in me is still glowing’

The star continued.

“While nothing has come of it per se, the whole experience showed me that romance could be possible in my life again one day and made me think it would be nice to have some male company. I’m not talking about marriage or anything like that,” she said.

Perhaps there could still be someone else out there for me.

“I know I’ve already had the love of my life and have been incredibly lucky to have that. But perhaps there could still be someone else out there for me – someone to watch a film or go with a drink with, the companionship,” she then added.

