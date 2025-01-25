Coleen Nolan shared details about her sister Linda’s funeral plans.

Singer and TV personality Linda tragically died at age 65 last Wednesday (January 15) after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year. At the same time, Linda had also been battling cancer for many years.

In a statement shared by Linda’s agent, he revealed she “passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside”.

Linda died at age 65 (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Nolan funeral plans

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, younger sister Coleen revealed that she and her family are making funeral arrangements for Linda.

Before her death, Linda had already shared her wishes.

“She wanted everyone in black, wearing mantillas,” Coleen said, adding: “Those little lace veils that cover your face. I remember saying, ‘You are joking, Linda! If I see all my sisters in mantillas, I’m going to laugh the whole way through the funeral!’

Despite Linda’s wish, Coleen stated that she and her family have “decided not to do that”, but will wear black.

She continued: “Her coffin is pure showbiz – bright pink and sparkly, just as she wanted. The one thing my sister loved was bling – her trainers had bling on them, her handbags, her tops, her walking stick – so it feels right that she has a glittery pink coffin.”

Coleen shared Linda’s final words to her (Credit: ITV)

Linda’s final heartbreaking words

While in hospital, Coleen shared that many people came to visit Linda, including her best friend of 60 years.

When she left the evening before she died, Coleen told Linda that she would come and visit the next day. After Linda reassured her that she didn’t have to, Coleen said she still would. In response, Linda shared her final heartbreaking words and said: “‘Col, I really love you.'”

“We were all exhausted and my sisters told me to go, as I had a two-hour drive home, so I gave Linda a big hug and a kiss, and I knew it would be the last time. When Maureen called the next morning to say Linda had died, I didn’t feel sad that I wasn’t there when she took her last breath because we’d got to spend that precious day together and I’m grateful for that.”

