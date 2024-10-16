Wynne Evans appeared “uncomfortable” alongside Katya Jones on Strictly: It Takes Two, a body language expert has claimed.

Welsh star Wynne, 52, and his pro dancer Katya, 35, have been at the centre of some controversy in the past few days, following their behaviour at the weekend. During the show, Wynne appeared to move his hand around her waist, before she moved it back to her hip.

Katya has since spoken out about the backlash over Wynne’s behaviour, insisting that she was not left uncomfortable or offended by him. What’s more, the pair have also apologised and said it was an “inside joke” between them.

The pair have made headlines in the past few days (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Wynne Evans and Katya Jones hand scandal

Now, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Wynne looked “uncomfortable” and “awkward” on It Takes Two on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “Katya appeared totally authentic and spoke from the heart on It Takes Two. One of the key indicators for this was her use of open palm gestures.

“At one point, she put her hands in the air, as if she was surrendering. That shows honesty and integrity, it means she’s speaking from the heart, being authentic. She also demonstrated something called finger jabbing or hand jabbing, which is what people do when they’re being honest.”

A body language expert claimed Wynne looked “uncomfortable” at the start of the interview (Credit: BBC)

Wynne on It Takes Two

He added: “Understandably, Wynne looked really uncomfortable. You can see something was affecting him from the outset, and he looked really awkward in the first part of the interview.

“There are three main things that prove this, with the first being that his blink rate increased. This shows that there was a change in his internal emotion, I don’t think he felt comfortable at that moment. I also noticed that he started twiddling his thumbs, which is a sign of nerves, and pressed his lips as if he was humming.”

Darren added: “These are both self reassurance and pacifying gestures. At the end, Katya pulled herself right up to Wynne and gave him a hug. That’s when Wynne’s blink rate went back to normal and he displayed a genuine smile.

“He seemed to loosen up at that point. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that the relationship and rapport between the two is just as strong, and they remain one of the strongest contenders.”

The pair have apologised for their actions on the show (Credit: BBC)

Wynne and Katya speak out on hand scandal

Opera singer Wynne opened up about the controversy in a radio interview on Monday (October 14).

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day,” Wynne began.

“It’s not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we’re really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke,” he added.

On It Takes Two, Katya took the opportunity to address the backlash. She said that people “have got it wrong”.

Katya said: “This whole incident with the high five and the hand on Saturday night was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes. Was it a bad joke? Yes.

“It was a joke. And even the idea that it’s made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is total nonsense.”

