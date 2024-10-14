Eamonn Holmes drags Phillip and Holly into Wynne and Katya ‘wandering hands’ scandal

Eamonn Holmes discussed the awkward moment between Wynne and Katya which has sent tongues wagging over the weekend.

And, in a bizarre twist, the GB News star related the topic back to two people he has made his disdain for pretty obvious – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Strictly stars Wynne and Katya have sparked speculation over their relationship (Credit: BBC)

Eamonn Holmes weighs in on Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Discussing the dance partners’ apology video, Eamonn said: “[Katya’s] showing she’s in control. The BBC is out of control of course.

“Anything at all that happens, they will interrupt and apologise because they listen too much to what people have to say at home, which you should just ignore,” he said.

Eamonn then went on to claim: “However, having said that all the talk with contestants and dancers is that is a hot house of passion in there and always has been.”

Eamonn Holmes has had his say (Credit: GB News)

“And when you look at how intimate you would actually get, touching, feeling and whatever else you do… The Strictly curse definitely is a thing. So it ain’t going to go away,” he predicted.

Then talk started to turn to his old rivals…

“You take the comparison of being closer to a partner, in my case having a TV wife here [Isabel Webster, his co-host]. That’s why we strictly apply a sort of turgid relationship and have nothing intimate or nice between us.

“When you look at all those breakfast presenters and you can go through and say he hates her, she hates him, and they do. And I used to say it about Phil and Holly but nobody would believe me. False, false, false.”

Eamonn’s feud with Phillip Schofield

Headlines have swirled in recent months of Eamonn and Phillip’s alleged hate for each other in wake of Phillip’s departure from ITV and discourse over his affair with a runner at the broadcaster.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It’s usually women who fall out in showbiz but Eamonn and Phil’s is by far the [bleep], most vicious fallout in television.

Phil and Holly left ITV last year (Credit: ITV)

“They hate one another. Eamonn cannot stand Phil, and while he never used to talk about it, now he just doesn’t care. He thinks Phil is a disgrace and a liar. Phil keeps quiet about it all. But, the feeling is mutual.”

BBC speak out

Elsewhere, Wynne and Katya have insisted the incident was simply an inside joke between the pair.

A BBC source has since stated: “Wynne and Katya have confirmed that their interactions in the Clauditorium were silly jokes they had planned together and have apologised to anyone who may have misinterpreted them. They addressed them on Wynne’s Instagram, where their apology can be found.

“Katya would like to clarify further that she was not offended by Wynne and was not made to feel uncomfortable in the least – she has also clarified on her Instagram. The welfare and production teams have checked in on the pair and there are no further actions planned.”

