Strictly Come Dancing’s newly-installed welfare team reportedly had to step in to check on stars Katya Jones and Wynne Evans after a sequence of events raised eyebrows among viewers.

The dance pairing made headlines this weekend after an online clip from Saturday night’s show (October 12) went viral. During the clip, Katya is seen moving Wynne’s hand from her stomach to her waist.

Social media was also abuzz with a separate clip depicting Katya seemingly disregarding Wynne’s attempt at a high five, prompting a wave of concern among fans.

Fans noticed Katya moving Wynne’s hand from her waist during the Strictly Come Dancing live show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Katya and Wynne bite back

In response to the speculation, Katya took the opportunity to address the situation directly.

“I need to make something crystal clear,” she said in an Instagram video. “The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a very silly inside joke between Wynne and I. So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is complete nonsense. It’s actually absurd.”

Katya emphasised that the focus should be on the competition. “So let’s focus on how brilliantly Wynne is doing and what an amazing dancer he’s becoming!”

Earlier today, Wynne brought up the scandal during a BBC Radio Wales interview.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day,” he expressed. He went on to call Katya a “good friend”, and the situation “a stupid joke that went wrong”.

“We’ve got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I’m sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that’s all there is. There is no real story, really,” he insisted.

‘Just wanted to say sorry’

Wynne and Katya also addressed the high-five incident.

“We just wanted to say we were just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night and just want to say sorry,” the pair explained in a video. “It was a silly joke.”

Wynne, a Welsh opera singer known for his appearances in Go Compare adverts, further clarified: “We really are amazing friends. The high five is a running joke.”

Welfare check

Sources close to the show have now confirmed that the welfare staff checked in on the duo but decided not to take any further action.

A BBC source said: “Wynne and Katya have confirmed that their interactions in the Clauditorium were silly jokes they had planned together and have apologised to anyone who may have misinterpreted them.

“They addressed them on Wynne’s Instagram, where their apology can be found. Katya would like to clarify further that she was not offended by Wynne and was not made to feel uncomfortable in the least – she has also clarified on her Instagram.

“The welfare and production teams have checked in on the pair and there are no further actions planned.”

Strictly star Wynne Evans: ‘I’m having the best time’

The introduction of welfare measures, such as having chaperones during rehearsals, is part of an effort by the BBC to maintain a safe and supportive environment following previous allegations and concerns raised by past contestants.

The BBC faced scrutiny over allegations made by last year’s contestant Amanda Abbington against her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

These allegations led to Giovanni being removed from the cast of Strictly.

Meanwhile, Wynne jokingly addressed his status in the competition.

“I really didn’t think I’d stay for a week. I’m an overweight opera singer, so I’m having the best time, so maybe fat men can dance.”

