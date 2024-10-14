Strictly stars Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have addressed Saturday night’s scandal in a live TV interview on It Takes Two.

The couple appeared on the show alongside host Fleur East tonight (October 14). And Katya was quick to turn talk to backlash over Wynne’s behaviour.

Katya Jones halted the interview to address the scandal (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Wynne and Katya speak out

Fleur introduced the pair and asked them about their Saturday night tango. However, Katya interrupted Fleur and said: “Sory Fleur, I will get to that, but can I please get something out of the way that’s overshadowed our performance for absolutely no reason.”

The Strictly pro dancer then continued: “Quite frankly, I can’t bear sitting here watching this man being portrayed as someone’s he’s not and, in fact, it could not be further away from the truth.

“So I have to make this absolutely clear. This whole incident with the high five and the hand on Saturday night was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes. Was it a bad joke? Yes,” she said.

Katya said the abuse levelled at Wynne was unfair (Credit: BBC)

Wynne responds

“And I’ve watched it back and I can see how people may have misinterpreted it,” he said.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Katya then cut in again. “However, it was a joke. And even the idea that it’s made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is total nonsense.”

Issuing a defiant message, she then said: “Those that have doubts, you guys have got it wrong. So hopefully this will be the end of it.”

Wynne said he’d watched the footage back after the show (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to Wynne, Katya then said: “And just keep making me smile, please. Because my Sunday was pretty boring without you making me belly laugh all day long. And look at you shining on that dancefloor on Saturday night. Wasn’t he incredible.”

Read more: Chris McCausland fires back over jibe from BBC star

So what did you think of the incident? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.