Chris McCausland fires back after BBC icon’s dig over Strictly participation

Strictly star Chris McCausland has responded to remarks made by Lord Alan Sugar after he called out the BBC dance show for featuring “contestant gimmicks”.

While Lord Sugar did not name Chris in his comment, the tweet was enough to provoke huge backlash from his followers. It also got a response from the stand-up comic.

Chris McCausland has made history as the first blind contestant on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Chris McCausland goes to war with Alan Sugar

Following the Strictly results show on Sunday (October 13), Lord Sugar tweeted: “I don’t know when Strictly Come Dancing are going to run out of contestant gimmicks. I would not be surprised if they had a AI mechanical robot next year.”

Chris – the show’s first-ever blind contestant – soon hit back at The Apprentice star.

“I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired,” Chris tweeted in response, mocking Lord Sugar’s The Apprentice catchphrase.

I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired https://t.co/kfs737R0lp — Chris McCausland – New tour on sale now! (@chrismccausland) October 13, 2024

Fans react

Support quickly poured in for the comedian, despite not knowing who or what Lord Sugar was originally posting about.

One user wrote: “What a nasty thing to say.”

“Gimmicks? Says the man who literally just points a finger. I hope Chris wins,” another chimed in.

“If you are referring to the show including people with disabilities, you are one disgusting being,” a third fan fumed.

“There’s nothing gimmicky about you Chris. You are the real deal,” another fan sent their support to the comedian.

Even the Royal National Institute of the Blind responded to Lord Sugar’s original tweet. It said: “Hi @Lord_Sugar, I’m a blind person. I can’t believe I’m having to say this, but disabilities aren’t gimmicks. Having disability representation on @BBCStrictly makes people like me feel seen. It shows what we can do, not what we can’t do. There’s nothing gimmicky about that.”

One of the RNIB’s followers replied to comment “well said”, to which the account responded: “We can’t believe we had to say it in the first place!”

Lord Sugar responds

Lord Sugar has now addressed the comments, in particular the one from the RNIB.

He quote-tweeted the post and cleared up any confusion, saying: “Why are you assuming I am referring to disabled people. You make me sick.”

Read more: Strictly’s Chris McCausland admits ‘conflict’ with wife of 16 years: ‘I find it hard to cope’

So what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.