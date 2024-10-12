Strictly 2024 star Chris McCausland previously opened up about the “conflict” he faces with his wife of 16 years.

Comedian Chris – who is blind – has become a firm favourite on this year’s series of the BBC One show. Partnered with Dianne Buswell, the pair – who are back on screens today (October 12) – have made jaws drop week after week thanks to their routines.

Away from the dance floor though, Chris is loved-up with his Brazilian wife Patricia – who he has been married to for over a decade. However, according to Chris, their relationship can sometimes be heated…

Chris is taking part in this year’s Strictly series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Chris McCausland and wife

Chris lives in London with his psychologist Patricia and their daughter Sophie. However, due to the different climates that they were raised in, Strictly star Chris and Patricia come to blows over central heating.

“As you can imagine, we are very different in terms of our culture and our biological response to temperature,” he told Brighton Magazine.

The comedian also opened up about his relationship with his wife (Credit: ITV)

Chris ‘finds it hard to cope’

Chris added: “While my wife still needs a winter coat in 22C sunshine, I find it hard to cope in temperatures above about 26.

“I believe there’s a high likelihood that one of us might be discovered lifeless in the hallway one day, reaching out towards the thermostat, while the other has fled the country.”

Chris McCausland on how he learns to dance for Strictly

Chris lost his sight fully at age 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa. He has previously opened up about how he prepares for dance rehearsals with Dianne.

“I have to have a little breather, and start in my own time,” Chris shared. He went on: “We have to do that thing like they do on the planes. They don’t just take off, they have a little checklist. They cross-check the doors, make sure the seats are upright, the blinds are up. I have to go through my checklist in my head – doors to manual. OK, Di?”

Chris also noted how it was useful to get in his mind where the cameras and judges will be positioned.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday (October 12) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

