It Takes Two returned tonight on BBC Two, where Fleur East invited an array of celebrity contestants and dancing pros to debrief on the weekend’s glitz and glamour.

Fleur was joined by Toyah Willcox, Neil Jones, Pete Wicks, Jowita Przystal, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.

But it wasn’t just this year’s glitterball hopefuls starring on the show this evening (October 7) – she was joined by another familiar face.

Fleur was joined by Lauren Oakley on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

It Takes Two fans urge Strictly spin-off to ‘bin off’ hosts

None other than Lauren Oakley stepped into Choreography Corner tonight to analyse the contestant’s performances during movie week.

It was here that Fleur explained that dancing pro Kevin Clifton was meant to fulfil this role, but couldn’t make it.

In response to this, fans of the show flocked to social media to call for other hosts to be “binned off” and to be replaced by the wonderful Lauren.

Lauren stepped in for Kevin Clifton (Credit: BBC)

One penned: “I much prefer Lauren doing choreography corner to Joanne [Clifton] tbh.”

Another said: “Can Lauren do it every week? The Cliftons annoy me.”

A third added: “How good was @laurenmayoakley doing Choreography Corner? So insightful. Can we have her every week please @BBC @bbcstrictly?”

It Takes Two fans react

A fourth chimed in: “Lauren is brilliant on Choreography Corner. I’d love to see her do it more regularly.”

“Extra Lauren, yay,” remarked another.

“Can we have Lauren every week for Choreography Corner and bin off the Cliftons please,” wrote a fifth.

This year, Lauren didn’t get a partner, which left viewers extremely disappointed.

In response to being left without a celebrity partner and Strictly viewer’s consequent reactions, Lauren penned on social media: “Finding time to lay down and take in the every day. Life is usually so high speed, so I’m really appreciating the small things.”

She added: “Thank you for all your lovely words of support! I see you all. So looking forward to this season and supporting all of my wonderfully talented friends and their fantastic students.”

