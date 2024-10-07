Strictly Come Dancing has found itself embroiled in a new controversy surrounding EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

The talented performer has inadvertently ignited a ‘fix’ row among fans and viewers.

Jamie’s performance has sparked speculation that he will be taking home the Glitterball Trophy (Credit: BBC)

Everyone’s talking about Strictly star Jamie Borthwick

Jamie – who is familiar to many as Jay Brown from EastEnders – donned a vibrant feather boa and danced his way to a top score of 30 with his routine to the classic Elton John hit I’m Still Standing on Saturday (October 5).

This performance follows his victory in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special with another quickstep.

However, his success in the competition has sparked suggestions that the judges are unfairly backing him for the win.

Long-standing Strictly judge Anton Du Beke did not hold back his praises. Despite how early it is in the show, he even suggested that Jamie could be the one to walk away with the elusive Glitterball Trophy.

“You know you really are a super dancer. I think you could be one of the favourites to lift the trophy, to be quite honest with you. You are an exceptional talent,” Anton gushed.

Judge Motsi Mabuse reinforced this sentiment. “Yes, Anton, I think the Glitterball is quite close to you!”

The significance of these remarks was not lost on host Tess Daly who pointed out: “Thank you, judges. Two out of four mentioned the Glitterball… that’s big news!”

Jamie Borthwick wowed the Strictly judges with his quickstep (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

However, the reception on social media has been mixed, with some viewers expressing skepticism over what they perceive as an ‘unfair advantage’.

One viewer articulated their concern online: “The judges mentioning the glitterball after Jamie’s quickstep – the dance that won him the Christmas special last year. If that’s not a coincidence, I don’t know what is.” “Such a fix,” said another.

A third commented: “When Jamie won the the Christmas special it was with a Quickstep, so I’m a bit surprised they have given him the dance this series, seems a bit unfair?!”

However, others see what the judges see. One commented: “Jamie has so much potential. I can see him in the final.” “Jamie was magic,” said another.

Despite the flurry of speculation, Jamie has remained grounded and humble.

“It’s a bit too early to be mentioning the Glitterball, but nonetheless, I appreciate everything they say,” he told Tess.

Strictly curse

Away from the dance floor, Jamie also addressed the infamous Strictly curse, a phenomenon where celebrities and their dance partners reportedly develop romantic ties.

He assured the public there was no cause for concern regarding his partnership with professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas.

“Nobody has to worry,” Jamie stated to The Mirror with a chuckle. “The idea of that whole Strictly curse, well it’s definitely not going to be a thing here.”

He described his relationship with Michelle as purely platonic. “It would be weird doing that with my sister. Michelle and I met before Strictly and we instantly had a connection. But she is like a sister, an aunt, a mum, a best friend. She’s looking after me, she’s mothering me.”

ED! reached out to the BBC for comment on Jamie’s potential advantage in the competition, however, they had no comment.

