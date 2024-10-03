Strictly’s Jamie Borthwick hits back at Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism and defends ‘connection’ with Michelle Tsiakkas on It Takes Two

Strictly star Jamie Borthwick has had his say on It Takes Two over Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of his performance with professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas at the weekend.

The EastEnders star has defended his “chemistry” with Michelle, after the judges urged for more fluidity in his moves…

Jamie has responded to criticism (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick has his say on It Takes Two

On Saturday Craig complained that Jamie’s dance had just the “structural” parts rather than connection with his partner – which is very important in a Rumba.

Jamie has now had his say on It Takes Two. He told Janette Manrara whilst gracing the iconic purple sofa: “To be honest – biasedly, if that is even a word – I disagree with Craig.

“I think there was fantastic connection.”

Jamie then turned to grin at Michelle who chimed in: “I thought there was connection.”

The actor went on to echo: “I think there was fantastic connection,” with a pleased grin.

Michelle then praised: “He was so into it,” to which Jamie agreed “yeah”.

The dancing pro added: “It felt so good.”

Jamie didn’t impress Craig with his Rumba (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Jamie repeated the sentiment, insisting: “Bar anything else, I’m pleased – obviously all the judges they all know what they are talking about and they are all fantastic.

“Particularly this week, I was happy that Shirley was happy, because she is the queen. So, I’m happy that she was happy.

“But you know what, above anything else, I just loved it.”

To which Janette agreed: “That is all that matters.”

For movie week, Jamie and Michelle will be performing a Quickstep to I’m Still Standing by Elton John. Jamie also performed a Quickstep in last years Christmas special, so it is sure to go down a treat with the judges.

It comes after a Body Language expert also agreed that Jamie and Michelle are lacking chemistry.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, said: “I think Jamie tries to cover his nerves with humour and sarcasm. I don’t feel he and Michelle have a great connection either.

“There’s a bit of bravado there, but that’s part of his nature perhaps as an actor. I do fear he’s not willing to give his all to the process and that affects the relationship dynamic and body language, as well as feeling comfortable doing certain things.

“I don’t think the connection with Michelle is as strong. We aren’t seeing matching and mirroring or tactile moments,” he added of the Strictly couple.

Will the pair find their footing as a couple?

We’ll have to wait till Saturday night to find out…

