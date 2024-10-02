Giovanni Pernice has a lot to look forward to in his new life following the bombshell Strictly probe – from his film debut and sell-out shows to a reality show stint.

In June, Giovanni left the BBC show following allegations of bullying from his 2023 dance partner – actress Amanda Abbington. Giovanni has denied the allegations.

And this week, the BBC revealed the findings following a probe into the allegations. Giovanni was ultimately cleared of ‘physical aggression’ while complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld in the ‘bullying’ probe.

But what is next for Giovanni following the bombshell probe?

Giovanni Pernice on new ‘Strictly’ role

Last month, it was revealed that Giovanni was returning to Strictly by appearing in the Italian version of the show, Ballando con le Stelle.

Talking about his return to the dance floor, Giovanni previously gushed: “I’m excited because finally, I’m back on the dance floor and hopefully, I will create some new magic on the dance floor.”

On the show, he is partnered with celebrity Bianca Guaccero and they are said to be “getting along great in training”.

Giovanni to make his film debut

Showing no signs of slowing down, Giovanni is also making his film debut in the 1980s-inspired fantasy movie, Master of the Dance. Giovanni plays a King’s dance master in the flick, and stars alongside the likes of Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd and Lord of the Ring’s Sean Astin.

Speaking about Giovanni’s new role, a movie insider told MailOnline: “It’s a really fun role where not only does he show his amazing dance talent but also gets to show his comedy and acting chops.

“He’s in the film with the most amazing cast, including some Hollywood legends. So who knows what might happen, he may well find some more acting roles coming his way.”

Giovanni’s huge tour

Giovanni is no stranger to performing sell-out shows to his smitten fans all over the UK.

And next year, he is heading back on the road for a whopping 78-date tour around the UK and Ireland, The Last Dance.

Giovanni could be appearing in this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit ITV)

Giovanni Pernice tipped for ITV return

Fans hoping to see Giovanni back on British screens might have their wish come true soon… With I’m A Celeb 2024 around the corner, sources say he would be a “dream signing”.

“Especially now he’s looking for new opportunities and a way to hopefully show audiences he’s a good guy,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, another source told The Sun: “Giovanni would be perfect for the jungle. ITV bosses have wanted him for years and now he is finally free. Everyone is really eager to get him on board – he really would be ideal for those jungle showers.”

